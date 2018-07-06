Cutting Room for July 2018

Tired of hot political arguments involving the collapse of democracy as we know it? Want to hear jovial arguing that probably won’t make you fear the future of our nation? You’re in luck! I mean, relatively speaking. Nobody has luck anymore in this, the worst possible reality. Animus: Exordium will be held at Aksarben Cinema on Thursday, July 12 at 5 pm. Dave DeMarco from Legend Comics , Abby Cape from the Omaha Public Library, Tracie Mauk from Big Canvas and Omaha Live! and I will debate at once and for all who reigns supreme: Marvel or DC! The 1877 Society , a nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting the Omaha Public Library Foundation , is holding this fundraising brouhaha hosted by Matt Tompkins . Tickets are $25 for 1877 Society Members and $35 for the general public and include appetizers, popcorn, a tasty beverage and the right to cast your vote for a winner in categories like Best and Worst Comic Book Movie Adaptation. Come settle this superhero score once and for all while supporting an organization dedicated to sponsoring literacy programs and other crucial library offerings. There’s a very good chance that at least one of the panelists will say something cheeky to or about me, so the price of your ticket is more than worth it!

The opportunity to see In the Mouth of Madness on the big screen again is enough reason to inform you about the John Carpenter Apocalypse Trilogy that will be held on July 21 at 6 pm at the Alamo Drafthouse . You'll also be able to see Prince of Darkness and The Thing, but really those are just cherries thrown on top of the whipped cream that is the chance to see Sam Neil stumble upon the coming of monster-gods. Also, kudos to Alamo for recognizing that this of all years is the ideal time to prepare audiences for the apocalypse.

Cutting Room provides breaking local and national movie news … complete with added sarcasm. Send any relevant information to film@thereader.com. Check out Ryan on CD 105.9 on Fridays at around 7:40 a.m. and on KVNO 90.7 on Wednesdays and follow him on Twitter.