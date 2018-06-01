Cutting Room for June 2018

If you were like, “Hey, do you want to hear Alex and Pete have a conversation,” I’d probably respond “Nah, I’m not that into jazz or libertarianism.” But we’re talking about director Alexander Payne and Peter Becker , the Criterion Collection President. On Saturday, June 2 at 5 pm, the two are going to chat about film culture and the role that Janus Films and the Criterion Collection has played in its preservation. Tickets are $15 general admission or $12.50. Of all the Alexs and Petes you could hear chat about movies, these legendary cinephiles are the ones I’d pick.

