Cutting Room for March

I care about few things enough to remember whether biennial means every two years or twice a year, but the seventh biennial Vision Maker Film Festival is one of them. Held at the Mary Riepma Ross Media Arts Center on the University of Nebraska Lincoln’s campus on April 20-26, this showcase will feature more than 30 films focused on Native storytelling. Take that, unnamed film festival that only dances with the sun! If it weren’t enough for the organizers to provide a platform for diverse filmmakers, which it would be (just to be clear), they’re also offering a workshop on April 22-24. Head to visionmakermedia.org/festival for more details, even if they also won’t tell you what biennial means. You’re gonna have to Google that shit.

