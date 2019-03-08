Cutting Room for March 2019

As Christian Slater never said, “You gotta gleam this cube, dude. You gotta gleam it so hard.” This fictional quote I’ve unfairly attributed to Slater refers to how you should heed the call of the Cube Art Project . They are seeking short films for the 2019 Lincoln Short Film Festival on May 3 at the Railyard in Lincoln, which seems like the right city to hold the 2019 Lincoln Short Film Festival. Fine-cut entries in three categories (animation/experimental, documentary, narrative) are due by March 29, with final cuts due by April 15. Celebrate Tax Day by telling the IRS you entered a kick-ass film festival! They won’t care, but it may make you feel better about how Amazon paid $0 in taxes this year. Entry fees are $10 for students and $15 for all others, although you can contact colorkeymedia@gmail.com for a possible fee waiver. For more information and to submit, visit www.cubelincoln.com. Make Christian Slater proud. Gleam that GD cube!

