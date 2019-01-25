Cutting Room

In news that’s as exciting as it is absolutely mortifying for my mortality concerns, Aksarben Cinema is holding a 20 th anniversary screening of The Matrix on Thursday, Jan 31 at 7:30. Also presented by Omaha Virtual Reality, Infusion Brewing and Legend Comics , for just $10 you can see a movie that redefined a genre, inspired a Gap ad and convinced many, many people who shouldn’t have to invest in ample amounts of leather clothing. If you go, you’ll have a chance to win arcade time at Omaha Virtual Reality and will enjoy samples of Infusion Brewing’s Pistachio Porter. Afterwards, you and your friends can discuss how fast you’d accept the bad guys’ offer to enter The Matrix instead of living in this reality!

Not that any national news has made this upcoming event feel particularly resonant, but Film Streams is hosting a free screening of a documentary about the mistreatment of Native Americans. Vision Maker Media is partnering with the theater to present Warrior Women on Thursday, Feb. 7 at 7 pm. It's the story of Madonna Thunder Hawk, and could just be all about how cool that name is and I'd still want to see it. The film explores her work as a leader in the American Indian Movement and the drive for Native liberation, including current issues like the Dakota Access Pipeline. Again, not that any individuals of any age wearing hats of any color would specifically benefit from more thoughtful consideration of indigenous issues, but maybe bring a teenager to this one?

