Cutting Room for October 2018

Although many Americans may now opt to use a time-traveling DeLorean to prevent fairly recent events that happened in a previous November, you can watch Marty McFly selfishly visit November 1955 on the big screen again this November. Specifically, on Friday, Nov 8, film historian Bruce Crawford will once more turn the fancy Joslyn Art Museum into a movie theater for a special showing of Back to the Future . In attendance for this nostalgic presentation of the sure-to-be-remade-soon-so-see-it-before-they-replace-your-memories classic will be writer/producer Bob Gale and Harry Waters Jr , who played Marvin Gaye's brother in the film. Tickets are $24 and are available at local-area Hy-Vee stores, and more information is available at omahafilmevent.com. Come and celebrate the most beloved film to ever feature both plutonium and horrifyingly literal Freudian nightmares!

Warning: This blurb will be filled with an obnoxious amount of references, just as you wish. You see, the 1877 Society 's annual Animus fundraiser this year is downright inconceivable. That's right, you'll have fun, and I mean it (with or without a peanut): The Princess Bride is the subject of this year's verbal brawl! On Oct 25, after a screening of that truly perfect film, I will debate Jane Skinner , a youth specialist for the Omaha Public Library and current candidate for state auditor, to determine whether the book or movie version of William Goldman's classic reigns supreme! The event is designed to benefit literacy programs and other services at the library, and full information is available at 1877society.org. I cannot deceptively use my left hand, but I may try speaking only out of the left side of my mouth for the first part of the debate. Please come, but do beware of my ROUSs (rationalizations of unusual stupidity).

It sure feels like these last few years have been leading up to one momentous event this fall that will determine the future of this country. Of course, I'm talking about the 100 th anniversary of Willa Cather's My Antonia . Thankfully, Film Streams (filmstreams.org) has us all covered with a one-of-a-kind celebration (ragin' Cather kegger?) scheduled for Oct 14 at 2 pm. Screenwriter Victoria Riskin and Cather scholar Dr. Charles Johanningsmeier will join Willa Cather Foundation Executive Director Ashley Olson for a discussion about the 1995 TV movie adaptation. You get a copy of My Antonia and cake. If you can think of something better than getting a novel and celebratory cake, your decadent debauchery is shameful.

On Oct 18 at 7 pm, Film Streams is welcoming "that one guy from that thing." That's a silly way of saying that Michael Stuhlbarg , an amazing talented actor you'll recognize from a billion things when you Google his name, will be attending a screening of A Serious Man and participating in a post-show Q&A. Last year, dude was in three best picture nominees and the amazing third season of Fargo, which makes his 2017 better than literally everyone else's. You can also see Stuhlbarg participate in a free discussion and Q&A on Oct 19 from 10-11 am at UNO's College of Public Affairs and Community Service building, room 101. Now that's one heck of a Stuhlbargain!

Each year, the Alamo Drafthouse makes David S. Pumpkins look like a spandex-wearing pumpkin-head in its embrace of all hallow's eve. This year, they are cramming your bulging candy sack full of horror goodness for every day of the month, including screenings of Beetlejuice (Oct 8), Bubba Ho-Tep (Oct 12), Phantasm (Oct 23) and Suspiria (Oct 30), along with 27 others (because that's how math works). I promise you that you will find a horror movie you want to see on the big screen on their list, unless you're exhausted by the thought of more horror after simply living through 2018…

