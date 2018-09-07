Cutting Room for September 2018

In addition to being an all-around good writer person, Leo Biga is also specifically a very good film journalist human. Don’t take my word on it, take his! His latest noncredit continuing education film class, titled Screen Gems Made in Nebraska , runs from Oct 10 to Nov 14 at Metro Community College . If you don’t know what the class is about based on the title, I’m gonna say the chances of you wanting to opt in are pretty low. The films covered will include Boys Town, Terms of Endearment, My Antonia, The Rain People, We’re Not the Jet Set, A Time for Burning and Wigger . Class is in session Wednesdays from 5:45-8:45, and you’re not busy that night anyway, I checked. Head to mccneb.edu to register, provided you’re 18 years old or older. I’ve been assured none of you are younger than that, as Millennial assassins are far too busy murdering a flawed capitalist enterprise based on outdated principles to read things with their eyes.

This last one is a quickie for those of us pathetically waiting for our prestige TV shows to come back. Seriously, Game of Thrones and Stranger Things both decide to take off the same year? Cool, I guess we'll all try to just live through 2018 then… The Duffer Brothers, the creators of Stranger Things whose name sounds like a fake country band in a made-for-TV movie, allegedly are taking some inspiration for the third season of their horror-adjacent sci-fi show from Chevy Chase. Not from the actor, as no one will reportedly be acting like a casual racist emboldened by decades-old successes. Season three, whenever it hits, will reportedly borrow from Fletch. How? Why? Or, more importantly, when?!

Cutting Room provides breaking local and national movie news … complete with added sarcasm. Send any relevant information to film@thereader.com. Check out Ryan on CD 105.9 on Fridays at around 7:40 a.m. and on KVNO 90.7 on Wednesdays and follow him on Twitter.