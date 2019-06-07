Cutting Room for June 2019









If you have a deep yearning for German submarine thrillers, maybe don’t lead with that in your dating profile. Also, I have good news for you. Apparently, Hulu has made a sequel to Das Boot , which is, of course, German for “kinky boots.” Starring Lizzy Caplan , the claustrophobic World War II series debuts June 17 and picks up nine months after the events of the renowned film, nearly 40 years after the movie was released. I legitimately did not see this one coming, but I guess that’s kind of the point behind German submarines.

Fresh off the rotten response to the conclusion to Game of Thrones , it was revealed that the showrunners will be responsible for the next Star Wars trilogy , starting in 2022. Sane people with good taste were hoping that writer/director Rian Johnson 's trilogy would be next in line. Nope. Instead of Johnson continuing his aspirational, franchise-redefining work in The Last Jedi , we get to hope that B. Weiss and David Benioff are at least too busy in a galaxy far, far away to make the "Hey, let's spend time with some slave owners!" show they pitched to HBO.

In some of his first comments about Guardians of the Galaxy since being fired and rehired by Disney, James Gunn spoke about what he would have regretted most in not finishing his trilogy. If you guessed he would have most regretted not having the opportunity to correct what many have argued are sexist and even abusive depictions of women in his first two films, you are surprisingly optimistic about the state of self-reflection by famous people. No, he would have been sad because he wouldn't have redeemed the talking raccoon enough. He wants to finish taking him from petty criminal to full-fledged hero. Maybe Mantis will get to be more than a disturbing and damaging Asian stereotype after Gunn is done with the trash panda.

They're going to apparently keep adding actresses and actors to the Avatar sequels that are allegedly coming until you break down and get excited. With the latest addition of Jermaine Clement, things have officially gotten curious. In addition to everyone returning, new stars added include Vin Diesel, Kate Winslet, Edie Falco, Cliff Curtis, CCH Pounder, Giovanni Ribisi, David Thewlis, Michelle Yeoh and Oona Chaplin. I like a lot of those people! Do I want to see an Avatar sequel, let alone four more? I do not! Will knowing that a good, eclectic cast will be involved make me feel better about watching these until at least 2027? Who cares, as we'll probably all be dead by then!

