Cutting Room for May 2018

My chest has been bursting ever since I heard the news: Film historian Bruce Crawford has decided his next tribute will be to Alien , the film that hugged faces and made space scarier than an online comment section. On Friday, May 25 at 7 pm, the Joslyn Art Museum will play host to humans watching humans play host to monsters. Veronica Cartwright , who famously “got some red on her” at the inaugural birthday party for the xenomorph, will be on hand to help Crawford celebrate his 42 nd event. Tickets are $24 and can be purchased at the customer service counters of all Omaha-area Hy-Vee stores, proceeds to benefit the Nebraska Kidney Association . Ain’t no party like an Alien party because an Alien party means someone is secretly an android.

Cutting Room provides breaking local and national movie news … complete with added sarcasm. Send any relevant information to film@thereader.com. Check out Ryan on Movieha!, a weekly podcast, catch him on the radio on CD 105.9 on Fridays at around 7:40 a.m. and on KVNO 90.7 on Wednesdays and follow him on Twitter.