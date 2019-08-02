Cutting Room for August 2019









Billboards and ads around this year’s San Diego Comic-Con demanded the release of “The Snyder Cut” of Justice League . That is some interesting financial investing, fans! It should be noted that my recent acceptance at Rotten Tomatoes was almost immediately accompanied by a DC dudebro on Twitter accusing me of being paid to perform sex acts on “Dizney” movies. You know, just like the vast majority of critics and other people with eyes and brains. Part of me absolutely, legitimately loves the passion these fans exhibit. They are die-hard and spending money in order to beg for something that very likely does not actually exist. The larger part of me hates that so many of them are frequently cruel and abusive on social media and that they aren’t as angry at Warner Bros. for constantly doing their beloved characters dirty as they are at those of us who point out said dirty doing. As a subscriber to the pretty great DC Universe streaming service, I promise, not only do I root for all upcoming DC movies, if there is a Snyder cut of Justice League and it does get released, I will check with my Dizney overlords to see if I can watch it!

