Cutting Room for September 2019









Immediately after crapping the incestuous bed with the end of Game of Thrones — and shortly before Gemini Man inevitably tanks at the box office — David Benioff and his dudebro, B. Weiss , signed a five-year, $250 million development deal with Netflix . Despite having literally never delivered a completely satisfying anything, the duo was all set to write and possibly direct three new Star Wars movies. Except, quietly, the announcement of that Netflix deal mentions a bit of a walk-back there. Now the duo is “committed to penning at least one” of their Star Wars trilogy, and they may not direct any of them. Folks, this may well mean that trilogy goes the way of Benioff and Weiss’s “Y’all Remember Slavery?” confederacy fantasy show on HBO. May the Force show them the door.

