Falconwood Drive In

Looking for some “quar-entertainment” with a significant other, family, friends or dog? Head on down to Falconwood Park, 905 Allied Rd in Bellevue for their 150-spot drive-in theater in November. With a past offerings ranging from “The Goonies” to “Hocus Pocus,” there is sure to be plenty to choose from for all movie-lovers. It is “strongly” suggested that tickets be purchased prior online, as shows frequently sell out. Check www.falconwoodpark.com for schedule updates.

Pricing is $8 for a single person, $14 for two people, and $20 for three or more people in a car. Outside alcoholic beverages are prohibited, but there will be food trucks and other snacks available for purchase on site. Want to book a private drive-in movie event? Email Brandon Miller at falconwoodpark@gmail.com.