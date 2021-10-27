This year Halloween falls on a weekend, which is excellent news for folks who wait year-round for this enduring holiday of haunts. Omaha is no exception to the hallowed hype, as the city lights up each year each October like a candle dancing in a lively jack-o-lantern.

But in a city with so many offerings, how can you ensure you and your loved ones make the best use of your time this holiday season? Thankfully, here are 10 fun and wide-ranging options to tame your holiday spirit well into the dark dusky hours of Halloween and beyond.

And if you get a chance, do yourself a favor and try the Monster Mash. It’s a graveyard smash!

The Durham Museum offers fun, family-friendly, and often informative exhibits year-round, included in the cost of membership.

Spooktacular Events at The Durham Museum

Oct. 26-31| Tues: 5 pm | Wed: 10:30 am | Thurs-Fri: 7:30 pm | Sat: 10 am | Sun: noon

Non-members: $7-11| Free for kids under two (and 12 on select dates)

The Durham Museum | 801 S 10th St | (402) 444-5071

To get your exciting week of Halloween started, visit the Halloween events at The Durham Museum. Here, you will find wholesome holiday-themed entertainment, perfect for those with families looking for trick-or-treat activities and other age-appropriate functions.

These four events stretched across six days show why being a member of The Durham, a now 90-year-old museum, feels so special, as the cost of entrance to any of these events is free for members. But even if you’re not a member, you and your family won’t want to miss a moment of fun.

These activities include a haunted train tour on Tuesday, reading mixed with crafts for tots on Wednesday, an epic light show on Thursday and Friday, and spooky dancing zombies on Saturday and Sunday. All week long, you and your loved ones will be celebrating in cool, creative ways!

The Benson located cafe opened during the pandemic, and local support so far has demonstrated a solid love for the establishment.

Halloween Music Bingo at Edge of the Universe

October 27 | 7 pm | Free

Edge of the Universe

6070 Maple St

Now, if you are an unabashed fan of Halloween tunes and want to test your skills in a chill cafe on a Wednesday, then Halloween Music Bingo at Edge of the Universe is for you. You can transform the mid-week slump known as hump day into an epic evening and enter your holiday weekend humming your favorite tunes, boasting some epic victory stories.

It’s free to participate in the nostalgia games, and you could win some very clutch prizes, including fun mugs, candy for your sweet tooth, and even a free round of drinks. There’s a lot of fun to be had and room for friendly competition among loyal fans of this season.

Edge of the Universe is known for being a themed cafe where the theme is everchanging, and it has gotten recognized as one of the best places for an internet date. So, change your Halloween tradition for the better, with great music, company, and bingo competition this year.

Game on: Beercade 2 has over 40 games available on arcade cabinets and eleven unique pinball machines.

Singles Halloween Costume Party at Beercade 2

October 29 | 7-9 pm | Free

Beercade 2 | 1423 S 13th St

(402) 916-9795

If you are single and ready to mingle, Singles Halloween Costume Party at Beercade 2 offers what you need this Halloween. For no cover, there will be festive activities combined with plenty of the regular excellence in retro gaming opportunities and one of the best beer selections in Omaha to sample from and sip at your leisure.

There’s something about playing retro arcade games on genuine arcade cabinets and pinball machines, and Beercade 2 provides a selection aimed to please. You can check out their extensive list of games online, but some standouts include four-player Pac-Man, arcade racers like Crazy Taxi, and arcade sports games like NBA Jam.

The current list of draft beers is also updated online. Guinness, sours, Indian Pale Ales, lagers and more currently sit behind the long slick bar, waiting for you among Halloween memories to be made this year on Friday just before Halloween.

Wired Pub has 17 unique and tasty beers on tap, ready for pouring to help make the laughs come a bit easier and from the belly.

Harmful Content: Night of the Laughing Dead at Wired Pub & Grill

October 29 | $8 | 9 pm

Wired Pub & Grill | 5338 N 103rd St

(402) 933-0277

To score laughs, cheap drinks and prize money on a Friday night, get to Wired Pub & Grill for Night of the Laughing Dead. Since live entertainment is struggling, an affordable and entertaining night that is small in scope but sporting a huge heart could be what the city’s nightlife needs.

For this night of comedy, the headlining act will be comedian Don Seager, a local showrunner and Clash of Comics champion, who shares absurd shower thoughts and sports a comedic wit that speaks for itself.

Stick around after the show, and you might win some awesome prizes if your costume turns enough heads. And if you wear something that truly stands out, you may even become the subject of a hilarious moment in someone’s set.

Emo nite just got a whole lot more emo.

Emo Nite Halloween Party

October 30 | 9 pm | $15

The Waiting Room | 6212 Maple St | (402) 884-5353

Reverb Lounge | 6121 Military Ave | (402) 884-5707

Emo devotees and Halloweeners can get double their money’s worth and their affinity for glorious gloom on Emo Nite this Halloween Eve. The ongoing event tour stopped here recently, back in August, but what beats dancing to emo music the night before Halloween?

Most will be relieved to know you must provide either COVID-19 vaccination proof or a negative test to get past the Waiting Room and Reverb Lounge doors. After all, it’s been quite an emo year, given the dreary state of the nightlife and arts scene.

But if you can come and leave safely, you get to experience this one-of-a-kind Halloween party and Emo Nite, a special treat for any fan of this series. Emo music might have peaked in the mainstream 15 years ago, but there is no better time for dancing and mingling among pals.

After 9 pm, when the cover charge takes effect, Throwback Arcade Lounge enforces a strict dress code against stocking hats, bandanas, sports team jerseys, and sports jackets.

Throwback Halloween Bash at Throwback Arcade Lounge

October 30 | 9 pm | Free before 9 pm, $10 after 9 pm

Throwback Arcade Lounge | 1402 Howard St

info@throwbackarcadelounge.com

Just as there are connoisseurs of elite food and Halloween itself, ’80s fans range from the casual to the diehard. If you find yourself nostalgic for the era, even if you are too young to have been alive, you are in luck. The decade is running strong, thanks to events like the Throwback Halloween Bash at Arcade Lounge.

Experience a night of dancing, drinks, and a contest offering over a thousand dollars in prize money that will determine the best ’80s themed Halloween costume. There will be other prizes and giveaways throughout the night, too, plus lots of groovy LED lights and music performed by DJ Travis Howe.

Whether you’re determined to win the costume contest or content with chilling, good times await. Ring in this year’s celebration of dressed-up holiday fun by throwing it back ’80s style.

The event organizer behind this event, Crawl With Us, is responsible for hundreds of similar "crawl" events around the United States, but the Omaha event is becoming quite the annual celebration.

Fourth Annual Halloween Bar Crawl

October 30 | 4-10 pm | Venue cover

Dubliner Pub | 1205 Harney St, Omaha, NE 68102 | (402) 342-5887

If it’s an epic bar crawl you want, get to the Dubliner this Halloween Eve. There you can join the Fourth Annual Halloween Bar Crawl in bringing the best out of downtown’s most beloved bar scene and create a memorable night in celebration of Halloween’s entrance.

Starting with Dubliner, the Irish pub locally known for its St. Patrick’s Day tradition, guests will navigate the neighboring bars with friends and strangers, receiving two free drinks or shots along the way. And if you want to take part in the epic $1,000 costume contest, you’re going to have to go big or go home.

Remember, it’s a marathon, not a sprint, and you can move along to other unpacked bars at your leisure and discretion. Verdict Bar & Grill will host the after-party from 10 pm to midnight, featuring food and karaoke until closing time at 2 am, so there’s extra incentive to pace yourself and be safe this Halloween weekend.

Can you guess the murderer on this very special iteration of the popular comedy-mystery theatre series?

Halloween Show! Dinner Detective at DoubleTree

October 30 | 6-9 pm | $60.95

DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Omaha Downtown | 1616 Dodge St | (402) 346-7600

If you are a fan of sleuthing over dinner, then Dinner Detective on Halloween Eve is perfect for you. Spend your Saturday night with laughs, mysterious intrigue and tasty eats as you, other guests, and the performers try to crack this hilarious whodunit that feels like a genuine theatre production, if off the cuff.

Indeed, the most enduring aspect of The Dinner Detective is the interactive element, as anyone can participate in these shows, and the entire room is transformed into a hilarious crime scene. Guess the culprit or find yourself a suspect – you can even win a prize package if you provide the best answer before the killer gets found out.

Included in the price of admission is dinner, featuring delicious chicken, fish, and vegetarian options. So bring your diverse tastes of food, laughter, and mystery, and spend the night before Halloween thoroughly entertained and fed.

Note dogs do not get charged for movie tickets on Saturday night – only humans do.

Barks and Boos at Omaha Dog Bar

October 30-31 | Sat: 9 pm and $5 per movie ticket | Sun: noon and free

Omaha Dog Bar | 1231 South 14th Street | (531) 867-7231

If you are a proud dog owner, you know finding events you and your pooch can enjoy together can be difficult, aside from the occasional dog pool party during summer. But dog lovers can have a blast this Halloween beside their four-legged friends, thanks to Barks and Boos at Omaha Dog Bar.

There will be two days of events. On Halloween Eve in the evening, you and your leashed pups can watch the holiday classic Hocus Pocus on an inflatable movie screen. And on Halloween afternoon, you and your four-legged friends can take part in a costume contest in four categories – Scariest, Funniest, Most Creative, and Best Group Costumes.

Note before you attend this event, your dogs must get registered on Omaha Dog Bar’s online membership portal and upload your pup’s proof of vaccination. Read other rules before attending, and have fun.

The dance floor will stay open for six hours: that's plenty of time to try out your new moves on one of The Max's many dance floors.

Halloween Party! at The Max

October 31 | 8 pm – 2 am | $5 cover

The Max | 1417 Jackson St

(402) 346-4110

Those who love to dance can generally appreciate the chance to cut loose with some wholesome fitness fun, and Halloween presents the perfect opportunity if you know where to look. On Halloween night, you can dance and mingle like never before during the beloved annual Halloween party at The Max.

If you know anything about downtown Omaha, you know about this venue. The nightclub and has been a staple of the club scene downtown, with countless drag shows and several dance marathons under its belt enjoyed by a diverse audience whose shared interests are fun above all else.

Be sure to dress to impress. After all, a $1,000 prize is on the line! The costume contest starts at midnight, and you should expect the competition to be challenging and oh so rewarding.