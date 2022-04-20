Earth Day Omaha 2022

April 23, 2022, rain or shine

Elmwood Park, 802 S. 60th Street

11 a.m. – 6 p.m.

FREE

Family-friendly, Pet-Friendly

Earth Day Omaha headliner Marcey Yates performs at 5 p.m. on the main stage. Illustration by Scky Rei

Entertainment

Earth Day Omaha’s main stage features a full day of local musical acts, awards, and interesting information for sustainability-minded Omahans.

Remember, Earth Day Omaha is made possible by the Earth Day Omaha Coalition, which is comprised of volunteers from organizations and the community! Come celebrate Earth Day with your friends and neighbors!

11:00AM – WELCOME / KICKOFF

– WELCOME / KICKOFF 11:05AM – YOGA WITH LORA MCCARVILLE (Bring your yoga mat)

– YOGA WITH LORA MCCARVILLE (Bring your yoga mat) 12:00PM – DAVID CORBIN

– DAVID CORBIN 1:00PM – SPONSOR SPOT: Undeniably Dairy

– SPONSOR SPOT: Undeniably Dairy 1:05PM – 2021 FRIEND OF THE ENVIRONMENT

– 2021 FRIEND OF THE ENVIRONMENT 1:25PM – SPONSOR SPOT: Papio NRD

– SPONSOR SPOT: Papio NRD 1:30PM – 2022 FRIEND OF THE ENVIRONMENT

– 2022 FRIEND OF THE ENVIRONMENT 1:50PM – SPONSOR SPOT: OPPD

– SPONSOR SPOT: OPPD 2:00PM – NOTHING RHYMES WITH ORANGE

– NOTHING RHYMES WITH ORANGE 2:30PM – UN-T.I.L.

– UN-T.I.L. 3:00PM – BAREBEAR

– BAREBEAR 3:30PM – DJ TYRONE STORM

– DJ TYRONE STORM 3:45PM – TEXTILE WASTE EXHIBIT

– TEXTILE WASTE EXHIBIT 4:00PM – EDEM SOUL MUSIC

– EDEM SOUL MUSIC 4:40PM – EARTH DAY PROCLAMATION READING

– EARTH DAY PROCLAMATION READING 4:45PM – ANNOUNCEMENTS

– ANNOUNCEMENTS 5:00PM – MARCEY YATES

– MARCEY YATES 5:40PM – DJ TYRONE STORM

– DJ TYRONE STORM 6:00PM – EVENT ENDS

2020 Friend of the Environment Audrey Anderson. Photo, Earth Day Omaha Facebook Page.

Special Awards

Earth Day Omaha loves to recognize individuals and organizations in our community that are “Friends of the Environment” to inspire their neighbors and the city at large.

2022 Winners will be awarded their plaques on the main stage throughout the day in the Youth, Individual, Nonprofit, Business and Lifetime Achievement categories.

Past winners here! http://earthdayomaha.org/schedule/friend-of-the-environment/

Earth Day 2021, photo Earth Day Omaha Facebook Page

Vendors and Exhibits

Visit over 100 exhibitors and vendors to find out how area nonprofits, businesses, governmental organizations, community groups and schools are promoting sustainable practices, environmental protection, and resource conservation.

There are many opportunities to have fun and move your body at Earth Day. Be sure to check out the Health and Wellness Circle throughout the event. Photo from Earth Day Omaha Facebook page.

Activities

Earth Day Omaha’s Health & Wellness Circle will feature a variety of performers and demonstrators who will inspire and activate your mind and body!

11AM – Yoga with Lora McCarville (on the main stage, bring your mat!)

12PM – Tai Chi for Balance

1PM – Omaha International Folk Dancers

2PM – Vōx Dance Collective

3PM – Belly dance

More Activities:

Citywide Clothing Swap and Textile Waste Exhibit

Bike Valet

Free Tree climbing

Electric Vehicle Showcase

GOC Demonstration Tent

Undeniably Dairy’s Children’s Tent

Beer Garden & Food Vendors

Health + Wellness Circle

Zero Waste Stations

Sarpy County Earth Day Tent

Have fun doing activities and maybe even win prizes with the Nebraska Earth Day Passport!

Earth Day Passport April 22 – May 22

Sarpy County Earth Day and Earth Day Omaha are teaming up for a second year to bring you the virtual Nebraska Earth Day Passport! Interacting with the community is a big part of the Earth Day experience.

When you register for this online Passport, you’ll be able to complete a wide range of Earth Day challenges and activities while connecting with your favorite environmental groups. The month-long Passport is FREE and players have from April 22nd–May 22nd to earn points, compete for a space on the leaderboard, and win daily prizes. Follow along to see daily announcements and winners!

Parking for the Event

Bike to the event and park for free in our centrally located, valet bike parking corral!

Take the ORBT to 62nd & Dodge or Route 11 to 60th & Leavenworth. Handicap parking available at secured lots by the pavilion and pool.



If you are bringing your car, consider carpooling with your friends and neighbors. There is free parking conveniently located in UNO’s East Parking Garage. Download the parking map.



Please note: There is NO PARKING along Elmwood Park Road by the golf course or on University Drive South, and parked vehicles will be subject to towing. These roads must remain open for emergency vehicles. VIP and Sponsor parking lots are reserved for our speakers, demonstrators, performers, food vendors and sponsors ONLY!

