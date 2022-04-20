Readers Choice Voting Open
  • Earth Day Omaha 2022
  • April 23, 2022, rain or shine
  • Elmwood Park, 802 S. 60th Street
  • 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.
  • FREE
  • Family-friendly, Pet-Friendly
Earth Day Omaha headliner Marcey Yates performs at 5 p.m. on the main stage. Illustration by Scky Rei

Entertainment

Earth Day Omaha’s main stage features a full day of local musical acts, awards, and interesting information for sustainability-minded Omahans.

Remember, Earth Day Omaha is made possible by the Earth Day Omaha Coalition, which is comprised of volunteers from organizations and the community! Come celebrate Earth Day with your friends and neighbors!

  • 11:00AM – WELCOME / KICKOFF
  • 11:05AM – YOGA WITH LORA MCCARVILLE (Bring your yoga mat)
  • 12:00PMDAVID CORBIN
  • 1:00PM – SPONSOR SPOT: Undeniably Dairy
  • 1:05PM – 2021 FRIEND OF THE ENVIRONMENT
  • 1:25PM – SPONSOR SPOT: Papio NRD
  • 1:30PM – 2022 FRIEND OF THE ENVIRONMENT
  • 1:50PM – SPONSOR SPOT: OPPD
  • 2:00PM – NOTHING RHYMES WITH ORANGE
  • 2:30PM – UN-T.I.L.
  • 3:00PM – BAREBEAR
  • 3:30PMDJ TYRONE STORM
  • 3:45PM – TEXTILE WASTE EXHIBIT
  • 4:00PMEDEM SOUL MUSIC
  • 4:40PM – EARTH DAY PROCLAMATION READING
  • 4:45PM – ANNOUNCEMENTS
  • 5:00PMMARCEY YATES
  • 5:40PM – DJ TYRONE STORM
  • 6:00PM – EVENT ENDS
2020 Friend of the Environment Audrey Anderson. Photo, Earth Day Omaha Facebook Page.

Special Awards

Earth Day Omaha loves to recognize individuals and organizations in our community that are “Friends of the Environment” to inspire their neighbors and the city at large.

2022 Winners will be awarded their plaques on the main stage throughout the day in the Youth, Individual, Nonprofit, Business and Lifetime Achievement categories.

Past winners here! http://earthdayomaha.org/schedule/friend-of-the-environment/

Earth Day 2021, photo Earth Day Omaha Facebook Page

Vendors and Exhibits

Visit over 100 exhibitors and vendors to find out how area nonprofits, businesses, governmental organizations, community groups and schools are promoting sustainable practices, environmental protection, and resource conservation.

There are many opportunities to have fun and move your body at Earth Day. Be sure to check out the Health and Wellness Circle throughout the event. Photo from Earth Day Omaha Facebook page.

Activities

Earth Day Omaha’s Health & Wellness Circle will feature a variety of performers and demonstrators who will inspire and activate your mind and body!
11AM – Yoga with Lora McCarville (on the main stage, bring your mat!)
12PM – Tai Chi for Balance
1PM – Omaha International Folk Dancers
2PM – Vōx Dance Collective
3PM – Belly dance

More Activities:

  • Citywide Clothing Swap and Textile Waste Exhibit
  • Bike Valet
  • Free Tree climbing
  • Electric Vehicle Showcase
  • GOC Demonstration Tent
  • Undeniably Dairy’s Children’s Tent
  • Beer Garden & Food Vendors
  • Health + Wellness Circle
  • Zero Waste Stations
  • Sarpy County Earth Day Tent
Have fun doing activities and maybe even win prizes with the Nebraska Earth Day Passport!

Earth Day Passport April 22 – May 22

Sarpy County Earth Day and Earth Day Omaha are teaming up for a second year to bring you the virtual Nebraska Earth Day Passport! Interacting with the community is a big part of the Earth Day experience.

When you register for this online Passport, you’ll be able to complete a wide range of Earth Day challenges and activities while connecting with your favorite environmental groups. The month-long Passport is FREE and players have from April 22nd–May 22nd to earn points, compete for a space on the leaderboard, and win daily prizes. Follow along to see daily announcements and winners!

Parking for the Event

Bike to the event and park for free in our centrally located, valet bike parking corral!
Take the ORBT to 62nd & Dodge or Route 11 to 60th & Leavenworth. Handicap parking available at secured lots by the pavilion and pool.


If you are bringing your car, consider carpooling with your friends and neighbors. There is free parking conveniently located in UNO’s East Parking Garage. Download the parking map.

Please note: There is NO PARKING along Elmwood Park Road by the golf course or on University Drive South, and parked vehicles will be subject to towing. These roads must remain open for emergency vehicles. VIP and Sponsor parking lots are reserved for our speakers, demonstrators, performers, food vendors and sponsors ONLY!

Subscribe to The Reader Newsletter

Our awesome email newsletter briefing tells you everything you need to know about what’s going on in Omaha. Delivered to your inbox every day at 11:00am.

Become a Supporting Member

Subscribe to thereader.com and become a supporting member to keep locally owned news alive. We need to pay writers, so you can read even more. We won’t waste your time, our news will focus, as it always has, on the stories other media miss and a cultural community — from arts to foods to local independent business — that defines us. Please support your locally-owned news media by becoming a member today.

Leave a comment