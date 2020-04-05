Come What!? May?

by Michael Braunstein

Ride it. Don’t fight it. So now, in the strangest spring of our lifetimes, just to make it stranger, we are told to remain strangers until at least May. Let us remember that the axiom, “survival of the fittest,” is false. For it is not the fittest that survive. The creed should read, “survival of the survivors.”

The greatest chance to make it through with any modicum of sanity, let alone humanity, will depend on the most crucial of all human attributes: adaptability.

Let us revisit a classic quote from my old friend John Lennon who said in a famous Playboy magazine interview only weeks before his passing in 1980:

“It’s fear of the unknown. The unknown is what it is. And to be frightened of it is what sends everybody scurrying around chasing dreams, illusions, wars, peace, love, hate, all that-it’s all illusion. Unknown is what it is. Accept that it’s unknown and it’s plain sailing. Everything is unknown-then you’re ahead of the game. That’s what it is. Right?”

Unknown is unknown. It’s just that. Get it? Un-f’ing-known.

Ironically, dealing with a calamity that apparently arose in the East, the philosophy most associated with the East would seem to be a sensible approach. The zen, the Tao, the Jain, the Buddha, et cetera — my syntheses would read that all are less about resisting energy and more about going along with the flow of energy.

Unless one will adapt to the impermanence of the unknown, it’s tough sledding. Acceptance is key. Be pliable. Be flexible. Be resilient. All those are attained by willingness to let go of what you think you know. Let go of attachment. Or to quote both Yoda and A Course in Miracles, “You must unlearn what you have learned.”

Be the surfer who goes with the wave. Don’t try to tell the wave where it should go. It will get you to the shore if you ride it, not fight it.

So “they” say. Your best advisor is you. Not “they”*. I’ll share my thoughts but you’ve got to listen to yours. When one adheres to “data”, one is at the mercy of numbers and numbers are inconstant. It’s always a challenge to listen to the voice within when the senses of sight and hearing are bombarding us with static. This crisis “Dream Team” has been off-base (the kind way of saying, “wrong” ) on nearly everything from the very inception. They sometimes catch up a day late and a dollar short. Concern, transmissibility, airborne, spread, mortality, masks — you name it, they blew it. That’s because institutions always reflect reality and a reflection is always after the fact.

The panacea the Dream Team will persistently push is the fallacy of a vaccine. Think it through. That diminutive doc who has lived in his monocultural paradigm since 1984*, calls a vaccine a “game changer.” It is not. Consider this. We have had a vaccine for the seasonal flu since at least the 1970s. Official numbers say 50,000 Americans died from seasonal flu so far this season. How much of a game changer has the flu shot vaccine been?

Our Western science is looking at the level one threat, the virus. It is the second level threat of inflammation, pneumonia and cytokine storm that is the danger. We should be looking at the mechanism in between the levels, balancing the immune system. Maybe more on that later.

Dress up, my pretties. A friend works at one of the Big Box stores. He tells me the busiest department is the paint department. Seems a lot of us home bounders are sprucing up our caves with fresh paint. So now a word about color.

Colors are not inert. They are materials that reflect a particular wavelength of light energy once broad spectrum light strikes the surface. That means that choosing a color will emphasize a particular level of energy when it is activated by lightwaves. The color you choose has impact on how you feel and what happens in your life.

When I first moved to Los Angeles, Howard Hughes was still alive and the Hughes Corporation owned a lot of property in L.A. All of his buildings were painted the same shade of light green, from Sunset Blvd. down to El Segundo. I am not sure why he chose that shade but he was the richest man in the world at one point.

If you are picking paint, my sources tell me it makes a difference what spectrum. Green shades will be calming and healing. Blue shades will promote knowledge and learning. The red, lower frequency shades will promote healing body issues. There are a lot of shades and they are not all gray.

Earth works. The weather is turning. The ground will be accepting of seeds in just a few days. If you have a plot, you have a lot to work with. If not, then get a pot. Early crops like lettuce, chard, spinach and other cole crops can be planted, even in a balcony bowl. Wild mustard will soon be coming up along with early lamb’s quarter. Dandelions and plantain will follow. Just make sure that if you forage you know what you’re looking at.

Until another now, be well.

Heartland Healing is a metaphysically based polemic describing alternatives to conventional methods of healing the body, mind and planet.

2020.04.07

*Anthony Fauci has been head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases since… 1984. That’s a deep trench. He has served under six Presidents, starting with Ronald Reagan. On January 26, 2020, he announced that Americans need not worry about the coronavirus. He’s still at bat. Time to get a pinch hitter.