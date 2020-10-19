Corona Takes

Where from? Let’s get started. Might as well pull the bandaid off. You can go ahead and file under conspiracy theory if you want but no one else has put forth a better origin tale. Early on it was confirmed that the novel virus that continues to plague us in so many ways arose within a couple miles of a research laboratory in Wuhan. That lab works on “gain of function” biologicals. That means scientists there use various ways to make common, natural infectious agents deadlier. That lab is one of many around the world that receive funding from the United States. It is a fact that governments around the world use those labs to experiment with these agents as bioweapons. Just a reminder of where the WuFlu originated.

On the street. While the official focus is on vaccine and conventional medical means to survive the virus, many medical therapeutics have emerged. Some have met with tremendous resistance by the media giants despite showing clinical success in doctor supervised settings. One, hydroxychloroquine, came under attack early. It’s a synthetic version of quinine, the natural medicine derived from the cinchona bark used to successfully combat malaria. It’s available over the counter in many parts of the world and it seems beyond coincidental that covid cases in countries that regularly deal with malaria have lower incidence of covid.

What to do besides worrying? Beyond the therapeutics, though, word on the street includes a number of supplemental regimens that people adopt in the belief they help prevent infection with the virus or reduce the bad effects. Here are some musings on what folks are using. These observations could almost be called modern-day folklore.

Quercetin, bromelain and zinc. Many people take safe doses of these three supplements. The idea I’ve heard (and some research supports) is that the first two, natural plant derivatives, perform multiple functions. The first two support the immune system and stimulate immune system cells that can attack pathogens. Zinc interrupts the replication of the virus inside the cell. Quercetin is believed to assist the antiviral function of zinc by facilitating the introduction of zinc to the cell interior. What people tell me is that they take the supplements on a daily basis. (1)

Vitamin D3 Pretty much everyone, from health food fanatics to academics and medicos, recommend that we all need to keep vital levels of vitamin D in our system. The only way to measure that is by a blood test so there is no easy way to know if you’re deficient or not. Besides, I personally have no respect for what the “standard” baseline is for humans. Humans are individuals. The “normal” level of anything in a person’s body can vary widely. All that said, vitamin D is essential and supports the healthy function of the immune system. Taking a vitamin D3 supplement is widely supported by the research. It should be noted that like any fat-soluble vitamin, you can get too much of it so learn the suggested maximum from a reliable source.

Vitamin C I remember the exact place and moment in time that I first laid eyes on Linus Pauling’s landmark 1970 book, Vitamin C and the Common Cold. Double Nobel-winner Pauling single-handedly started the tsunami of supplements we see lining shelves fifty years later. Who hasn’t heard that vitamin C is essential to health? Humans and fruit bats are the only mammals on the planet that need to acquire vitamin C from outside sources. All others manufacture the vitamin in the gut. The great thing about vitamin C is that it seems one can take grams of it without any dangerous side effects. It’s a “go to” for support of the immune system.

L-Carnitine This is a bit of an outlier. Not everyone I know is taking it but it seems to have some advantages for circulation and immune support. There is also some research ongoing that looks at the anti-inflammatory function of this naturally occurring supplement. (2), (3)

Nutritional supplements in general Across the board, basic overall health and immune response is our safest route. Sadly, in an age where so many in “modern” society increasingly rely on their wristwatch to tell them if their heart is beating too fast or if they are getting enough sleep or exercise, we seem to need to be told specifically what to eat, what to ingest. Here is an overview, again without endorsement, in regard to the WuFlu. https://link.springer.com/article/10.1007/s13668-020-00325-1

And furthermore Hydrate, hydrate, hydrate! A cell wall is mostly fat and water. Keeping a good supply of both (good fat) in the body will make that cell wall healthier. A virus replicates by breaking through a cell wall and using the cell as a lab to build more virus RNA. That doesn’t mean drinking a swimming pool of water will keep you safe but a hydrated cell wall is better than a dried out version. It’s just common sense. So drink up. Avoid beverages and substances that will dry you out.

There is a lot you can do to beat the WuFlu.

Be well.

(Next week: No, they don’t work.)

