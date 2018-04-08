Omaha Health Expo 2018 - Redux

This weekend, April 14 and 15 at the Baxter Arena, will see the 11th annual Omaha Health Expo. (Yes, “It goes to eleven.” ) The Expo provides information and opportunity to explore holistic paths to health and healing that are not necessarily part of the mainstream. If you’re looking for Big Pharma, drugs or surgery, this will not be the place to find them. But if you are looking for ways to get healthy or stay healthy, ways to keep the Earth and those souls who live on it healthy, this will be the place for you. There are time-tested and true methods that are non-invasive, treat the mind and body and don’t involve dangerous side-effects. Come learn.

With over 250 exhibitors, you’ll find many that apply to you and your situation. To whet your appetite, let me list a few exhibitors who will be at the Expo. To find their booths, just pick up a program at the door.

Omaha Transcendental Meditation Center. Millions of people around the world practice Transcendental Meditation on a daily basis. If the term “mind / body connection” means anything at all to you, this would be the first place to start. If reducing stress and allowing your body to find the natural path to healing is of interest, this would also be the place to start. Everything starts with the mind and TM is a time-proven and scientifically researched method. It’s what the Beatles learned oh, so long ago. It’s the meditation that Jerry Seinfeld, Russell Brand, Katy Perry, MVP quarterback Tom Brady and even Nebraska legend Tom Osborne and millions of famous and not-so-famous people have learned. There is a reason why. Stop at the TM booth and find out about the beautiful learning center here in Omaha.

No Name Nutrition. No Name is a legend in Omaha. Family owned since 1976, No Name has two stores with owners and employees offering hundreds of combined years’ experience in the area of holistic health. The stores carry everything from local honey to rare, hard to find herbs. Supplements, vitamins, personal care, pet items — nearly everything you can imagine that can help you get healthy and stay healthy holistically. The most valuable product they have is free: the knowledge they willingly share if you ask. Visit their booth and find out about Omaha’s granddaddy of health food stores and what No Name can do for your health. Think about it for a minute — they must be doing something right to have Omaha trust and support their local stores for over 40 years.

Futuramic Water-on-Tap. Bottled water is the craziest thing that has ever made it to America’s store shelves. Even just 30 years ago or so no one would imagine the billions of dollars spent on plastic bottles of what used to be free at the tap. Well, things have changed. What comes out of the tap is not what I want to put into my body. But I also don’t want to put plastic bottles into the landfill and oceans. I don’t want to lug heavy five-gallon bottles back and forth from the store, either. So, for less than $20 bucks a month, I rented an under-the-sink reverse osmosis (the best kind of purification) unit from Futuramic. I ended up buying it and now I have pure water right at the sink. No tap-water toxins or pharmaceutical drugs in my drinking water. I ended up with a whole-house system from Futuramic so I don’t breathe chlorine and fluoride when I shower. Visit Phil Rhodes and the crew and find out how to get the best water for a lot less than you’re spending now.

Universal College of Healing Arts. What I would judge to be the pre-eminent teaching institution for holistic healing arts in Omaha is also a sponsor of the Expo. Not enough can be said about what UCHA has brought to the Omaha community. First launched in Dundee in the mid-90s, the facility now in historic Florence offers classes that result in well-trained and ethical massage therapists serving the public across the nation. At the Expo, visit the UCHA booth to enjoy a free massage. They love to rub ya the right way.

Omaha Healing Arts Center. Visitors from around the world have found the Om Center in the Old Market to be a jewel in the crown of Omaha’s healing arts community. Founders Sandy Aquila and Natalie Goodkind bring world-renowned healers and artists to the Center on a regular basis. Local classes are held often and health practitioners provide services in beautifully appointed treatment rooms. Stop by the Om booth and find out more about this rare opportunity in Omaha then visit the gorgeous location in the Old Market.

These exhibitors listed are only a few of the hundreds you can see at the Expo this weekend. Come learn more about chiropractic, floatation, colonic therapy, acupuncture, crystal therapy, energy healing, life coaching, even psychic healing and more. The Expo is at the Baxter Center both Saturday and Sunday from 10 am to 4 pm. And parking is always free.

Be well.

Heartland Healing is a metaphysically based polemic describing alternatives to conventional methods of healing the body, mind and planet. It is provided as information and entertainment, certainly not medical advice. Visit HeartlandHealing.com and like us on Facebook.