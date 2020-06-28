Omaha Health Expo 2020

by Michael Braunstein

On Saturday and Sunday, July 11 and 12, the 13th annual Omaha Health Expo will again offer visitors the opportunity to escape the clutches of the quasi-military branch of government known as Western medicine.

There is no way getting around it. As John Lennon sang, “…strange days, indeed, mama.” (1) The obsession of 2020 is a virus. There are speculative reports debating origin, mortality rates, treatment protocols, contagion and even the total number of deaths and why they happened. There are so many conflicting stories about it that the only certainty is that the world is panicked because of it.

Genesis and Evolution. Whether one ascribes to the Six Days Creation concept or Darwinian Theory perhaps linked with Divine Design, clearly the human body is a machine developed over time in harmony with Nature. Where Western medicine has gone terribly wrong is allowing human hubris to foster the falsehood that human intellect, the Tree of Knowledge if you will, can do a better job with the human body than the designer can. Mankind has put inordinate faith in the human ability to design technology to do a better job of maintaining the human body than collaboration with Nature does. The body is a natural device. Divorcing it from Nature is, naturally, a mistake.

[This is where I interject a disclaimer, acknowledging that Western medicine can perform techno-pharmaceutical miracles in traumatic conditions. Furthermore, the people in the trenches of Western medicine are not necessarily bad. But the system is. Nurses, doctors and others have described to me their almost schizophrenic conflict between true dedication to healing people and then their own enslavement to a process and system that seems antithetical.]

Enter the option. For the past century or so, Americans have enjoyed a renaissance in holistic healing arts. This resurgence began in the early 20th century as a reaction to the new field of pharmaceutical and surgical medicine. Before the adoption of general anesthesia and the rapid development of pharmaceutical drugs in the late 1800s, all medicine and treatments of human maladies were based on a natural approach. Some of those historical approaches were primitive, almost barbaric. In the future, we may judge our ancestors’ therapies no more barbaric than the current ones of jamming a plastic tube into someone’s trachea to “improve” their breathing or dosing them with toxic chemicals and burning them with radiation to stop a cancer.

Though there is some evidence of surgical interventions dating back to ancient Egypt and China, those were in keeping with a holistic approach. Only in the past hundred years or so have we so emphatically embraced the techno-pharmaceutical approach and never more so than the past two decades. And now, the enforcement of medical decision-making is setting national policy and legal interventions. Still, it’s important to remember that natural options to convention — at least for the present — are still available to us. That’s where the Omaha Health Expo comes in.

For over a decade, the Expo has brought holistic, natural and traditional healing practitioners under one roof. If you are looking for drug dealers, blood pressure checks and free pens or doodads from the Big HealthCare Systems, you are not likely to find those at the Expo. Instead, you’ll find out more about traditional and proven ways to get healthy and stay healthy without having to resort to surgeries or addiction to pharmaceutical drugs.

These traditional models have usually existed for thousands of years. They are time-tested. Yes, there are some newer developments that Traditional Chinese Medicine never envisioned. Things rather new like floatation tanks offer a profound experience of meditative stress reduction that can promote a host of healing responses. Though hydrotherapy is certainly something that has been used for millennia, floatation tanks are an adaptive venture into an age-old reality.

By and large, however, herbal medicines, nutritional approaches, Chinese medicine incorporating multiple techniques, ayurveda, acupuncture, chiropractic, energy medicine, colonic therapy are examples of modalities rooted in timeless knowledge. There will be something for every interest in an eye-opening array of over 200 booths and exhibits.

Learn from experts. Both days of the Expo will feature hourly presentations on the Main Stage. Topics will include vaccine safety (including vaccine information about Covid-19 developments), advanced healing techniques, the proper use of vitamins to avoid viral infections, the use of CBD oil for health and the current state of the medical marijuana initiative in Nebraska. There is even news about the potential of UFOs. (Nature is a vast universe.)

CDC Guidelines. Promoters, arena staff and exhibitors will be observing all the current social distancing guidelines to ensure safety at the event. Visitors are encouraged to do the same. This year’s Omaha Health Expo is particularly important in view of the conflicting reports that come from governmental health officials.

One thing is certain, Mother Nature has been around longer than any modern research. And she is still as reliable as ever. Come to the Expo and reacquaint yourself with Mother.

Be well.

Saturday & Sunday, July 11 & 12, 10 am – 4 pm

Baxter Arena Omaha

Free Admission Free Parking

OmahaHealthExpo.com

Heartland Healing is a metaphysically based polemic describing alternatives to conventional methods of healing the body, mind and planet. It is provided as information and entertainment, certainly not medical advice. Important to remember and pass on to others: for a weekly dose of Heartland Healing, visit HeartlandHealing.com.

(1) https://youtu.be/idA4NWlk-gc