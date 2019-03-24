× Expand Christy Cornell

Omaha Health Expo XII

by Michael Braunstein

The 12th annual Omaha Health Expo kicks off April 6 and 7 at the Baxter Arena. It’s the only Expo in Omaha focusing on holistic and natural therapies, the mind/body connection, spiritual awareness as well as fitness. Missing? Conventional Western medical interventions.

Why hold an Expo that features only the most natural and holistic approaches to health and healing? That answer is most easily found by asking a question. When was the last time you drove down the street and saw a billboard advertising an acupuncturist? Or chiropractor? A yoga studio? A hypnotherapist? How about the most recent radio ad you heard for one of Omaha’s many floatation studios? Herbalists? Or licensed massage therapy schools?

On the other hand, all you need to know about the techno/pharmaceutical/surgical solutions offered by the conventional “health care” industry is learned from the incessant drug ads on television, the ubiquitous billboards along all the major streets and the profligate monolithic buildings blotting the landscape of our city. If you want drugs, radiation, surgery and titanium body parts you know where to find them. You couldn’t avoid hearing about them if you wanted to!

With holistic therapies that are often just as effective with but without the deadly consequences, there are no billboards, few ads. So the Omaha Health Expo was born.

Here for you. Each year, in addition to 250-plus exhibition booths, fitness experts and participation events, one of the highlights of of the Expo has been the Main Stage and Salon presentations by experts in various fields. The workshops and lectures are included with admission to the Expo. This year’s schedule features national and international experts as well as local participants who describe and explain some of the holistic approaches to wellness that are available to all. There are over 30 presentations to attend.

The 2019 Expo opens Saturday morning, April 6 at 10 a.m. with an appropriate invocation for peace and compassion presented by the visiting Tibetan monks from the Gaden Shartse monastery in South India. The monks often travel to Omaha when they tour the United States and are sponsored by the OM Center in downtown’s Old Market. Their art, activities and blessings are spiritually uplifting and a moving experience. Do not miss the opening event.

The Guts. Other presenters on the Main Stage schedule will enlighten and inform on both days. Following the monks on Saturday and again on Sunday, Dr. Elaine Villanueva from Austin, Tex. will speak on something vital to your health: the microbiome living in the gut and its connection with the brain. We are learning more about the holistic role that our gut bacteria play in our mood, immune system and health.

Omahan Adam Fogarty will present on Saturday and cover the hugely important topic so much in the news currently. In Nebraska, children are recommended to receive about 50 vaccines by the age of two years. How many vaccines are too many? And are they safe or needed? Fogarty presents an incisive and compelling argument.

Nutrition expert Tim Rexius explains the Keto Diet that we’re all hearing about. No drugs. No surgery. Just better health. And Professor Dr. Paul Ling Tai from Michigan follows both days at 1 p.m. Dr. Ling Tai was very popular last year so he is back with information on Saturday about how to reset the body clock, cheating time and keeping a youthful, healthy body. Sunday, the doctor speaks on hypothyroidism and its role in fatigue and stress related health issues. His talks are packed with facts, information and solutions. When you watch this gentleman present and see his boundless energy, you’ll know he must be practicing what he preaches.

Jordan Concannon from Omaha’s Blue Ocean Floats will start off Sunday’s Main Stage events with her energetic discussion of the Next Wave in Higher Healing and how her combination of the calming effects of the floatation tanks at Blue Ocean and aloha energy create life-changing awareness. This is healing on a new level.

Returning to the Omaha Health Expo Main Stage is former Mrs. USA, Edrienne Edwards. Truly addressing the mind/body connection, Edwards was a popular presenter last year and will be sharing new information on how your positive thoughts lead to a happier, healthier you. She is both inspired and inspiring.

We hear more and more about eating a plant-based diet. Nutrition over calories is the goal we must set to live healthier and leave a healthier planet. A first-time visitor to the Expo, certified Food For Life instructor Melissa Sherlock will separate fact from fiction in teaching the role a plant-based diet brings to a healthy lifestyle. That’s at 3 p.m. Saturday.

And to top everything off, there’s a photo op with Miss Nebraska USA Lex Najarian each afternoon at the Expo at her booth.

Admission to the Omaha Health Expo is only five dollars but complimentary tickets are available while supplies last at No Name Nutrition, Futuramic Systems and the OM Center. And parking at the Baxter Arena is free. Heartland Healing is proud to be a sponsor of the Expo and we look forward to you joining us April 6 and 7.

Be well.

