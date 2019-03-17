Pastured Eggs are Different

by Michael Braunstein

One of my most cherished friendships in my life was with one Vince Gironda, the bodybuilder, trainer, health and nutrition legend known as the Iron Guru. I met Vince when I was looking for a gym in the early 1980s. The health, aerobics and fitness craze was taking hold in my hometown Hollywood, fueled by the invention of Spandex and Disco. Fancy gyms were popping up all over, with pounding music packed dance floors with aspiring starlets. But these over-hyped gyms were also closing at an astonishing rate and taking the initiation and membership fees with them. I wanted a gym with longevity so I opened the Yellow Pages and found one nearby in North Hollywood with an ad that said, “Vince’s Gym — $60 Special”. I called and asked how long the gym had been open. The gravely voice at the other end said, “Six a.m.,” and hung up.

Undaunted, I called back and explained I wanted a trustworthy gym with some history and found out Vince’s had opened in the 1940s. Vince was an ex-Hollywood-hoofer who became a Mr. Olympia bodybuilder and trainer to the stars in his gym on Ventura Boulevard. I signed up and Vince and I became early morning buddies — as long as I brought him a cappuccino from the local.

A headstrong Sicilian, Vince suffered fools poorly. The gym had no machines save the primitive ones he had built. It had no air conditioning and most importantly, no music. The tee shirt for sale (I still have mine) read “No pool. No chrome. No music. Just iron. — Vince’s Gym.” Too much chatting, you get kicked out, maybe with a $20 bill thrown after you by way of refund. God spare the neophyte caught with a Walkman on his belt. This was a serious sweatbox of a free weight oasis where everyone from Arnold to Kay Baxter to David Lee Roth and Clint Eastwood pumped with geeks like me.

He’s a good egg. Vince forgot more about nutrition than most of today’s experts will ever know. He told me what I should eat if I wanted to gain muscle mass and be healthy. Eggs and desiccated liver were his go-tos. And this was just at the beginning of the media massacre of the egg. Reports claimed eggs raised cholesterol and caused heart disease. Vince called “Bull. Eggs are a near-perfect food. The yolk contains the perfect balance of lecithin that metabolizes and balances the cholesterol. It won’t raise your blood cholesterol.” Turns out Vince was right, especially if you ate the good eggs.

He emphasized that the eggs should be what he called, “scratch eggs.” He described those as eggs that came “from chickens that run free and eat worms and scratch around. Find a farmer who has those. Two in a blender with a half cup of raw cream, six liver tablets. Three times a day. You won’t have any cholesterol problems and the natural steroids in the eggs will build muscle.” Vince’s reasoning was based on natural observation. Chicken fetuses need cholesterol and steroids to grow fast in the egg. So it made Vince-sense.

But I, being the sceptic and science nut, had to find out more. I wondered what is cholesterol and does it have a purpose in the body at all? Many hours spent in the Burbank library and I had several clues. (Remember, this was way before google.)

This is what I learned: Cholesterol is a basic building block of the body. It is essential. Cell walls would collapse without it. It’s the raw material for building body parts and repairing damage. And when the body needs cholesterol, it doesn’t signal us to eat it. The body signals the liver because cholesterol is made in the body by the liver. The liver pumps it in the bloodstream on demand to repair and build. That started a new line of thought.

All Stressed Up and Nowhere to Go. A primary purpose of cholesterol is to repair damaged body parts. Here’s my explanation. When the body suffers an injury or disease, it becomes stressed. Evolution has programed the system very well. The stress hormone cortisol tells the liver, “Hey! Red alert! We just fell out of a tree after being chased by a saber-toothed tiger and cut our leg. Get some fresh building blocks of cholesterol down there to the wound to rebuild!” In a real emergency, that’s the trigger and our response to stress.

But for modern day man, our stress is more likely to be self-induced. We find ourselves sitting in a traffic jam at a red light, late for work and hearing about another disaster or stock loss on the radio. Our stress level increases and good old friend cortisol shouts, “Fire!” to the liver. Cholesterol production increases and globs enter the bloodstream asking, “Where’s the fire? Where’s the damage or injury?” Well, there really isn’t one unless you want to call that red light a life-threatening event. Nonetheless we’re left with cholesterol floating around looking for a purpose to exist.

That’s where cholesterol comes from. Your liver manufactures it based on your fearful reasoning that you’re in danger because the light is red and you’re stuck in traffic.

Plenty of research confirms that Vince was right. Eggs are good food — when they’re the ones Vince prescribed; when they’re pastured eggs. I have yet to see any research that uses pastured eggs as a test protocol. Hens, like meat, are not supposed to be raised in industrial buildings, confined and fed garbage. For a good egg, start with a good environment. Vince’s rules.

Be well.

