What Is Spirituality?

by Michael Braunstein

Just the other day someone on social media expressed confusion. (What a shock, right?) Seems this commenter had difficulty in reconciling perception of me as a person. The comment was, “I read you regularly in The Reader. I would never have guessed that, as a spiritual person,…” What? That I would express certain political views? The posting the commenter referenced was on my account and not on the Heartland Healing page so the political statement I had made was personal.

“The Completion Backwards Principle.” That person’s social media comment reminded me that people often assign qualities of spirituality by allusion to political positions. If your political alignment meshes with theirs, then you can be called spiritually guided. If it doesn’t, then you must be devoid of spirituality or at the very least, your actions conflict with your core values. See the confusion? In a case like this, spirituality is defined by physical reality. That’s a bit backward, don’t you think?

In a most simplistic way, spirituality can be seen as a reference to a plane of existence aside from the physical realm. The inference is that a person can exist on two levels at once. That is a bit absurd and leads us to pondering which level is real.

“How Can You Be Two Places at Once When You’re Not Anywhere At All?” More than one field of philosophy, religion or science explains it fully to us. The physical realm, the one that we see with our eyes, feel with our touch, smell and otherwise sense is nothing but maya, the illusion, as the ancient Indian vedas would describe. Or the poet William Blake would describe with, “We are led to believe a lie, when we see [with], not through, the eye…” Or as physics would describe as atomic theory or the laws of thermodynamics: What we think of as solid matter is anything but. It is only energy. It is not as it appears. Thus is the world of perception: a false reality.

Being of the world, not in it. Spirituality, existing as a spirit, is the only thing that is real. It is now and it is when we are finished using the body for what it’s worth. Every person who walks the Earth must become aware that they are a spirit and not a body and that realization will happen. That awareness happens either when one is still using the body or at that climactic moment of drawing the final breath. At that penultimate instant of inspiration, a mind must realize in a flash, “Oh, my. I am a spirit, not a body!” If that realization does not occur, guess what.

So being spiritual while still using the body is not defined by simple actions. It is defined by simple motivations. Spirit cannot guide a person to fearful action. Spirit cannot experience fear. Fear is for things that are able to meet a demise. Spirit, like energy as described by the Laws of Thermodynamics, by definition cannot be destroyed. Something that cannot be destroyed has no reason to feel threatened and therefor no reason to feel fear.

The option at that point is to operate using the items on this plane (bodies, etc.) from a motivation of Love. Love includes. It doesn't exclude. But that doesn’t mean on the physical level. It means on the emotional level. The two need not reconcile if they are the result of perception, not reality. Are ya with me so far?

Operational actions are not so easily defined by perception. Some are. Some aren’t. That is where the quality of discernment comes to the fore. Discernment allows a person to let a Guidance other than perception define an observation. It is the practice of stepping back and allowing for the possibility of being shown another way. How often has your best thinking left you bereft of a pleasant outcome? And what about the happier times when you softly let the solution emerge?

If indeed we are spirit existing without the restriction of the physical, there is no distance between. There is no separation. There is no distinction other than what we choose to follow: Love or fear.

Following fear will lock you here. Following Love leads you above the fray. Remember, neither fear nor Love is a physical thing. Fear is not physical though it casts its shadow thusly. And Love is not physical though it has the capacity to lead. Step back and let it lead the way. Let it lead you, not the other guy. That is spirituality.

Be well.

