Live from the Webberized studios in the Mastercraft Building, 1st Sky is on the air every Monday, Wednesday and Friday talking about the issues that matter to its listeners. 1st Sky Omaha and The Omaha Reader also partner in print and multimedia to take those discussions further in deep-dive and community-led stories.

Check out their latest episode featuring Guests from the Reader and Flatwater Free Press, the “Send Earnest Home” rally, the “Dream Big” Omaha transformation and more.

Paul Beeee, Buddi3 Da Gawd, and Star Trek Rich.

