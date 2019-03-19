25 Years of Nebraska Indie

× Expand The music calendar from The Reader, May 6, 1997.

Let me tell you what this isn’t.

This isn’t a 1,600-word history of the Omaha music scene, which I was assigned to write for this special 25th anniversary issue of The Reader. It isn’t because there’s no way anyone could write an accurate 1,600-word summary of the past 25 years of the Omaha music scene. It would take 1,600 times as many words, and you’d still miss it by 1,600 songs and 1,600 musicians and 1,600 memories of nights that still burn bright in the minds of 1,600 Omaha music fans; nights when I was nowhere to be seen.

Instead, this is my highly biased, one-person recollection of the last 25 years of Omaha / Nebraska music — a single perspective furnished in punk, pop and, most of all, indie rock — a genre that, for a brief time in the early 2000s, was what Omaha became known for on a national scale. We’ll get to that in a minute.

Twenty-five years ago in 1994, Omaha and Lincoln were enjoying their first “golden age” of indie-punk rock. While a handful of 72nd Street meat-market nightclubs like Brandywine’s, Jodhpur’s and The Crazyhorse provided stages for an army of cover bands like High Heel and the Sneakers, Tight Fit and The Confidentials, a different scene was playing out at social halls like the FOE, Diamond Hall and Our Lady of Guadalupe in South Omaha as well as downtown venues like the legendary Capitol Bar & Grill, The Howard Street Tavern and an all-ages concrete bunker on Leavenworth Street called The Cog Factory.

A handful of punk bands discovered there was more out there than just playing local shows and trading tapes with their friends. They were spurred on by visionary record store owner Dave Sink, who operated The Antiquarium Record store in the Old Market. The Antiquarium was a hangout for a certain type of musicians and fans, those looking for something they'd never hear on local radio.

Sink was among those who inspired these musicians to record and release their own stuff. He even started his own record label — One-Hour Records — to help those who couldn’t find labels willing to take a chance on them.

Out of that petri dish of creativity came that first wave of Nebraska indie bands (that I followed) that made a mark outside of our city limits. Among them were the tractor-punk rock band Frontier Trust, the edgy, acidic trio Mousetrap, the gutter-groove decadence of Ritual Device and the folk punk of Simon Joyner as well as Lincoln punk rockers Mercy Rule, Sideshow, The Millions and For Against.

And a ton more. I can't remember them all. These were bands I wrote about first for The Note, a music-focused monthly magazine published out of offices above The Bottleneck in Lawrence, Kansas, and distributed in Kansas City, Columbia, parts of Iowa and Omaha/Lincoln. I was one of their Omaha correspondents. Sometime around '95, after John Heaston launched the first incarnation of what would become The Reader, The Note discovered how much money it was losing every time it published, and folded. And I began covering the Omaha/Lincoln indie music scene for The Reader.

Before we get to the part of about Saddle Creek Records, it's necessary to point out there were a lot of other music scenes going on in the early '90s. For example, a little hip-hop/rock act called 311 got signed to national label Capricorn Records, moved to Van Nuys and systematically exploded on the mainstream with albums Music (1993), Grassroots (1994) and the 1995 self-titled "Blue" album. For a certain national audience, 311 would forever come to represent Omaha music, even though the band had moved away years before making it big.

A few more examples: Local jam/groove band Grasshopper Takeover tried to follow 311's lead, moving to LA but never making it to that next level. Ranch Bowl entrepreneurs Mike Brannan and Dan Crowell launched GetGo! Records in 2000 in support of locals like Pomeroy, Clever, Lower Case i and Five Story Fall, bands that had generated sizable local followings throughout the late '90s but never broke outside of town.

While all that was going on, the first real Nebraska indie record label (that I was aware of) was operating out of Lincoln. Caulfield Records was started in 1988 by a 17-year-old entrepreneur named Bernie McGinn. The label would gain national attention, releasing albums from Nebraska acts such as Mercy Rule, Frontier Trust, Opium Taylor, The Sound of Rails and McGinn's own band, Sideshow.

And let's not forget Sink's One-Hour Records, which put out vinyl by Simon Joyner, Mousetrap, Culture Fire and Frontier Trust. It was probably One-Hour and Caulfield Records, and the bands on those labels, that ultimately would point the way to what would happen next. Those bands did something few others had done before them — they recorded albums and toured around the country, living out of vans, playing bars, small dives, houses, social halls and all-ages spaces, anywhere they could set up and play. People noticed.

Saddle Creek Records first began as Lumberjack Records in 1993, releasing 13-year-old Conor Oberst's debut cassette, Water, as LBJ-01. Five years later, Lumberjack had become Saddle Creek and released Bright Eyes' A Collection of Songs Written and Recorded 1995-1997. The rest, as they say, is history.

The story of Saddle Creek Records was the dominant theme for the Omaha music scene from 1995 to 2007, when the label was the home to Bright Eyes, The Faint and Cursive — bands whose records helped define a nationally recognized indie rock movement centered in our fair city. By 2005 journalists from all over the world — yes, the world — came to Omaha to see what was in the water to account for all that amazing music.

Even I, a lowly music critic for The Reader (and my own website, lazy-i.com), was interviewed by the BBC, which wanted to know what made Omaha bands so different, so good. My answer: They're not trying to write hits; they're just trying to make music.

As central as Saddle Creek Records was in defining Omaha's indie music scene, so was One Percent Productions, the company run by Marc Leibowitz and Jim Johnson who for years had booked the finest touring indie bands in the country at venues throughout the city but primarily at dingy Sokol Underground, the cavernous, smoke-filled basement in the bowels of South Omaha's Sokol Auditorium.

While a West Omaha bowling alley called The Ranch Bowl had brought in its share of national touring alternative acts, One Percent booked the best of the best of indie bands — from Arcade Fire to Guided by Voices to Interpol — hosting hundreds of shows at Sokol Underground until March 2007, when Johnson and Leibowitz opened their own club in the heart of Benson — The Waiting Room, which would continue their tradition of booking the quality national touring acts One Percent had become known for.

A few months after The Waiting Room opened, so did The Slowdown, the multi-million-dollar entertainment complex owned and operated by Jason Kulbel and Robb Nansel, the duo behind Saddle Creek Records. In one year, Omaha had gone from having a few broken-down music venues for indie shows to two world-class, state-of-the-art concert spaces. More than a decade later, both clubs still boast the best stages and sound systems in the city for local and national indie rock shows.

Ironically, by the time The Slowdown opened in 2007, Saddle Creek Records' national fame had begun to wane compared with its heyday just a few years before. In 2008, two of the label's three crown jewels had left the nest — Oberst signed with Merge Records while The Faint self-released its Fasciinatiion LP.

While The Slowdown hoped to generate a new business district in north downtown, Omaha's old-school Benson neighborhood began to evolve into the city's newest entertainment district. In a few years, The Waiting Room would be joined by One Percent sister club Reverb Lounge along with a handful of smaller stages that popped up along Maple Street.

Across midtown, a dive bar called O'Leaver's became a hot-spot for Omaha's burgeoning garage-band scene, especially for acts on the plucky, independent SPEED! Nebraska label, whose roster included Frontier Trust spin-offs The Monroes and The Wagon Blasters, Lincoln's Mercy Rule (which would become Domestica), The Lupines and more.

In 2012 the three primary members of Saddle Creek band Cursive — Tim Kasher, Matt Maginn and Ted Stevens — would take over and upgrade O'Leaver's, further establishing it as a destination for smaller touring acts.

Speaking of performance spaces, let's not forget The Lookout Lounge, The Sydney, The Brothers, The Down Under, Pageturners, and big ones like Stir Concert Cove and Stinson Park, home of the annual Maha Music Festival, which was launched in 2008 and has become the city's signature indie-focused music festival.

Today, Omaha's indie music scene is more defined by its venues than its bands, studios or record labels. That shift reflects what's happened to the music industry over the past 25 years. In this era when more people listen to music streamed via Spotify, Apple Music or YouTube than by old-fashioned mediums such as vinyl, CDs or radio, the live music experience has never been more important, both as a money maker for the bands that have seen recording revenue evaporate and for an audience that craves an authentic experience in a digital age.