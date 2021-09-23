The Original Southern California Punk/Surf Power Trio, Agent Orange, is one of only a handful of bands who have been continually active since the earliest days of the West Coast Punk Scene.

Legendary hardcore punk band Agent Orange will be crashing into Omaha on September 26 at Reverb Lounge. The Southern California trio were the first band to mix punk rock with surf rock.

It has been over a decade since a music release, but any fan of punk would owe it to themselves to mosh around and sing along with guitarist and frontman Mike Palm, the sole remaining founding member from when Agent Orange formed in 1979.

Opening will be local punk bands R.A.F. and The Scabby Ghouls.

The all-ages show will start at 8 PM with tickets costing $18.

*COVID Policy – A proof of vaccination or negative COVID-19 test will be required in order to enter the venue. We highly encourage everyone to wear masks throughout the show when they aren’t drinking.

— Efren Cortez