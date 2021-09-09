To see the cutting edge of Afro-Cuban jazz and orchestral music, get down to the Jewell this month to see Andy William and his fantastic backing band, Nebraska All Stars.

September 11 | 6:30 p.m. and 9 p.m. | $15

The Jewell

jewellomaha.com

On September 11, you have two chances to experience a beautiful celebration of diverse musical stylings.

Andy William (AKA Andy Gomez) and his band of top-notch performers the world over (the All Stars) want to show you the best of Afro-Cuban jazz music, with their special Nebraskan twist. Doors will open 90 minutes before each show. So, get there early to prepare for your world to be forever changed by one scintillating Afro-Cuban jazz orchestra.

And be ready to dance!



-Matt Casas

