” Armand Hammer raps from another dimension, it’s on us to catch up ” – NPR

The sound of New York’s underground is stopping at The Waiting Room this month when Armand Hammer comes to town. The duo, comprising rappers Billy Woods and ELUCID, is known for its abstract lyricism delivered over trippy production, as a pair and in their solo releases.

But together, Woods and ELUCID are at their best, particularly on new album Haram, which is New York hip-hop from a dystopian reality 30 years in the future. Joining the duo behind the boards is legendary hip-hop producer The Alchemist, who is a willing partner in Armand Hammer’s coup of kaleidoscopic doomsday rap.

  • Waiting Room COVID info: We care about the health of our guests and staff. We’ve implemented changes to our daily operations to create a safer environment for live events. Masks are required for entry and to order at the bar. All high touch surfaces are sanitized frequently throughout the night by our staff with disinfectant cleaners proven to kill coronavirus. Hand sanitizer is provided at all high-traffic areas throughout the venue. We are very excited to share live music with you again, whenever you are ready.

