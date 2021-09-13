- Armand Hammer
- Sept 15 | 8 p.m. | $20
- The Waiting Room Lounge
The sound of New York’s underground is stopping at The Waiting Room this month when Armand Hammer comes to town. The duo, comprising rappers Billy Woods and ELUCID, is known for its abstract lyricism delivered over trippy production, as a pair and in their solo releases.
But together, Woods and ELUCID are at their best, particularly on new album Haram, which is New York hip-hop from a dystopian reality 30 years in the future. Joining the duo behind the boards is legendary hip-hop producer The Alchemist, who is a willing partner in Armand Hammer’s coup of kaleidoscopic doomsday rap.
