Rock N' Roll For Part of the Night

When I told my friend that I was going to see KISS the following evening she responded with a sigh and a shake of her head. "It's just kind of sad at this point isn't it?" In a way, she's kind of right. Paul Stanley and Gene Simmons are both approaching 70 and still dressed like satanic, sadomasochistic prostitutes. Their songs are filled with garish boasts about their exploits with women and thinly-veiled innuendo about their.... extremities. Their stage setup embraces a "more is more" philosophy with regards to pyrotechnics and laser lights. It's juvenile and stupid and way over-the-top, but just about all good rock music is. Who cares if there's a little extra face paint involved?

Speaking of paint, instead of a traditional opening act, KISS tapped painter and America's Got Talent finalist David Garibaldi to create his signature portraits on stage. Garibaldi composed impressionist images of Steven Tyler, John Lennon, as well as a third canvas featuring both the UNO Maverick and Creighton Bluejay.

Between Garibaldi and KISS, I had a chance to take in the crowd. At most rock n' roll shows you feel like you've entered into some strange cult, but I've never felt that as strongly as I did when observing the KISS army. Folks young and old donned an alarming amount of KISS merchandise, painted their faces, and, in some cases, even dressed like the damn band! In fact, there was a man that looked so much like Gene Simmons who was seated near the front of the stage that I had to do multiple double-takes to fully convince myself that it wasn't him.

After Led Zeppelin’s "Rock and Roll" boomed through the speakers, the band descended from the rafters on a large moving platform while playing "Detroit Rock City." The opening had everything you would expect to see at a KISS show: flames, sparks, laser lights, smoke, and choreographed guitar dances. It would also be the formula that the band stuck to for most of the evening.

They followed it up with "Shout It Out Loud" before Stanley took some time to formally greet the audience. "We played our first show here at the Civic Auditorium in 1977," he bellowed before saying how thankful the band was to be able to play the city over the years.

They played up that nostalgia with a montage of vintage KISS performance while the band played a fiery version of "Duece." The song was a highlight for axeman Tommy Thayer, who, along with drummer Eric Singer, have rounded out KISS' current lineup for the better part of the last two decades.

From there, the band hit all the points their fans have become accustomed to: Simmons breathed fire and spat blood, Thayer's guitar let out the occasional stream of sparks, and they maneuvered up, down, sideways and slantways around the stage with the help of a few moving platforms. Stanley even ziplined out to the middle of the arena to perform "Love Gun" and "I Was Made For Lovin' You" before returning to play a punched-up version of "Black Diamond" to close out the main set.

It was barely two minutes before Singer returned to kick off the encore by playing "Beth" as a sea of cellphone lights, and the occasional lighter, gently swayed back and forth. After "Do You Love Me?," the band capped off the night with "Rock and Roll All Nite." Seeing as how it's the band's most popular song, people were already losing their shit, but the group decided to up the ante by rolling every production trick into this final four-minute stretch. Simmons and Thayer drifted around the lower bowl on a set of moving platforms, confetti shot out of multiple canons, and the temperature rose several degrees due to the ridiculous amount of pyrotechnics being shot off the stage. It felt like a truly joyous cap to the evening.

But was it sad? It depends. Like I said before, I can understand the optics of a KISS show, and sure you can't help but feel a twinge of sadness watching Simmons lumber around the stage while drooling, but at the same time, this is what the people want. The KISS army is a wildly devoted bunch that expects certain beats to be hit. This is the stuff they want to see and their enjoyment seems to be the only thing that matters to the band. So yes, the show may not have changed much over the last 40 years, but that's okay. In fact, the KISS army wouldn't have it any other way.