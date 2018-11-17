Cannibal Corpse - Nov. 20

November 20

Cannibal Corpse

The Waiting Room

waitingroomlounge.com

For 30 years, Cannibal Corpse has made a living by playing the most brutal, grotesque and evil music it can summon from the pits of Hell. The band’s lyrics are constantly disgusting, challenging even the most demented horror films with their depravity and vivid depictions of necrophilia, maiming and, of course, cannibalism. If that description was tough to stomach, fear not, for it’s rare when frontman George “Corpsegrinder” Fisher’s guttural lyrics are discernible over the the band’s buzzsaw raging guitars and blast-beat drumming. The band’s latest LP, 2017’s Red Before Black, is a slashfest of songs with titles like “Shedding My Human Skin” and “Heads Shoveled Off.” Cannibal Corpse, naturally, has been the subject of much controversy, particularly for its album covers often involving anthropomorphic skeletons with flesh exuding from bone. But the band holds steadfastly that they’re only telling horror stories — none of Cannibal Corpse’s art is meant to be taken seriously. If you’re brave enough, catch the band at The Waiting Room this month with Harms Way and Hate Eternal.