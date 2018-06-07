Celebrate Summer

Keyboard man and engaging entertainer Victor Wainwright & The Train are up at Chrome Thursday, June 7. Wainwright took home the Pinetop Perkins Piano Award (Instrumentalist – Piano) in the 2018 Blues Music Awards in May. Former metro area blues guitarist Harvey Brindell returns to perform Thursday, June 14, with Mitch Kasmar and SoCal's The 44's. Longtime local fan favorite and blues-rocker Hadden Sayers plugs in Thursday, June 21. Sayers has a new double CD, Dopamine Machine, due out in September and has been producing podcast interviews with fellow blues artists. Check it all out at haddensayers.com. Laurie Morvan rounds out the Thursday early shows with a gig Thursday, June 28. The Taylor Scott Band has been turning heads as an up and coming guitar-driven band. They play Chrome Thursday, July 5. All Thursday shows are 6-9 p.m.

Zydeco Festival

Midtown Crossing hosts the return of the Zydeco Festival Saturday, June 23. This event offers some great Zydeco and Cajun music. This year the event opens with Omaha's own Prairie Gators, followed by local fan favorite and Grammy Award Winner Chubby Carrier & The Bayou Swamp Band (5 p.m.). Headlining the night is Keith Frank & the Soileau Zydeco Band (7 p.m.), hailed as one of the “leading lights of the 'nouveau zydeco' movement.” See midtowncrossing.com/events for details.

Zoo Bar 45th Anniversary & More

Highlights of shows at the Zoo Bar in June include Victor Wainwright & The Train Friday, June 8, 5 p.m. The Bel Airs take the stage Saturday, June 9, 6-9 p.m. Alligator Records' Selwyn Birchwood is in the spotlight Wednesday, June 13, 6-9 p.m. 2018 Blues Music Award nominees The Nick Moss Band featuring Dennis Gruenling are up Wednesday, June 27, 6-9 p.m.

Because of our street date schedule, I've got to tell you now about the big Zoo Bar 45th Anniversary. The annual Zoo Fest street party and concert happens Friday and Saturday, July 6 and 7. The Zoo takes over 14th Street in front of the bar and the outdoor lineup is outstanding. Friday, July 6, it's Evan Bartels (5 p.m.). Lil' Ed & The Blues Imperials (7 p.m.), the legendary Los Lobos (9 p.m.) and Lincoln's own Josh Hoyer & Soul Colossal (11 p.m.) Saturday, July 7, enjoy bands from the BSO's BluesEd youth performance development program's Omaha and Lincoln bands at 1 p.m. Then catch Hector Anchondo Band (3 p.m.), Igor & The Red Elvises (5 p.m.), Dale Watson (7 p.m.), Tommy Castro & The Painkillers (9 p.m.) and Nikki Hill (11 p.m.). You'll save money by buying advance tickets and you can get them online at etix.com, search for Zoo Bar Lincoln, NE. Keep an eye on zoobar.com for the schedule in the club July 2-5, the festival week always offers great entertainment too!

Hot Notes

Local blues-roots musician Virginia Kathryn's show celebrating her debut release, Vintage Sepia, is Thursday, June 14, at Reverb Lounge with guests Township & Range and The Shineys.

Friday, June 8, the Devon Allman Project with special guest Duane Betts performs at Slowdown, 8:30 p.m. Heather Newman Band plays a special show at the Breakers Bay Bar at Fun Plex Saturday, June 9, 7 p.m.

Local bluesman Drew Jude, leader of Drew Jude & The Cool Tones, passed away on May 6. Thee will be a celebration of life Sunday, June 10, 6-9 p.m. at The B Bar, 4333 Leavenworth St. Proceeds from the event will go to benefit St. Jude's Children's Hospital, the late musician's favorite charity.

Popular Chicago blues artist Studebaker John plugs in at The Corner Bar in Fremont Sunday, June 17, 5-8 p.m.

The annual Summer Arts Fest downtown, June 8-10, always offers some world-class music, all for free on the World Music Pavilion–Luigi Waites Main. Check out the schedule at summerarts.org/music.

Cody Jinks plays Sumtur Amphitheater with Ward Davis and TN Jet Friday, June 22. See onepercentproductions.com for details.