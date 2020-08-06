Ch-Ch-Ch-Changes

Please be aware that everything may be subject to change. Venues may have their own rules for attendees, on top of any CDC guidelines and directed health measures (DHM) in place. If you aren’t ready to head back out for live shows, remember you can help support small venues and bands who have gone without work for months by buying their merch and music online.

What’s open as we write in mid-July for the August issue is a mixed bag. The Blues Society of Omaha has helped lead the way with some socially-distanced outdoor shows plus the return of some shows in their long-running Thursday 6-9 p.m. time slot.

Kansas City’s Brandon Miller Band plugs in for a CD release show on Thursday, Aug. 6. The guitarist’s new disc is titled Virtue and Vice, see brandonmillerkc.com .

Currently confirmed are the Swampboy Blues Band Thursday, Aug. 13, 6-9 p.m. and the Scott Moyer Band featuring Howard Mahan Thursday, Aug. 27. The Thursday shows are at Stocks ‘n’ Bonds, a large venue that allows for physical distancing for both the band members on stage and the audience. The schedule is changing even now, as some national bands that had been hoping to get back out on the road are now canceling tours again. Prior to heading out, please visit the BSO’s Facebook page for the most up-to-date announcements and show information at facebook.com/bluessocietyofomaha .

B. Bar Roots Music

The B. Bar, 4330 Leavenworth, has the following Friday shows scheduled for 5:30-8:30 p.m. From Lawrence, Kan., blues harmonica wizard Brody Buster is up for Friday, Aug. 7. Mississippi Delta blues man David Dunavent performs Friday, Aug. 14. The Luther James Band takes the stage Friday, Aug. 21. Hepcatz plays August 28. Look for updates and announcements at facebook.com/theb.baromaha .

Zoo Bar Blues

Lincoln’s historic Zoo Bar marks 47 years of operation this year. While they didn’t get to throw their annual anniversary street fest, the bar is open most afternoons and evenings for socially-distanced bar service with plenty of music on the digital jukebox. The venue is taking it slow in terms of booking live music but currently has Big Daddy Caleb & The Chargers scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 22, 5-8 p.m.

The Zoo’s annual golf tournament is set for Saturday, Aug. 8. See zoobar.com for registration details and watch for scheduling updates at the website and facebook.com/zoobarblues .

Getting Creative

Lincoln’s Josh Hoyer started a special Facebook page giving fans the opportunity to commission him write a special song for their special occasion or loved one. Hear some of the first finished commissions and find out more at Josh Hoyer’s A Song for You: Tailor-Made Songs for Your Life page on Facebook.

Roca Tavern at 4101 Main St. in Roca, near Lincoln, hosts Josh Hoyer & Soul Colossal, Mezcal Brothers and Levi William Saturday, Aug. 15, 5-10 p.m. Lincoln’s Parthenon restaurant will have food for sale. Tickets or tables for groups for the socially-distanced, outdoor event can be purchased at 402-423-9874. WRITER’S UPDATE: The Aug. 15 show in Roca has been postponed to Saturday, Sept. 26, 5-10 p.m.

Local Blues Radio

Rick Galusha’s Pacific St. Blues radio show is gearing up to mark thirty years on the air in the metro. The show, generally going by the name P.S. Blues, debuted in 1991. Galusha plays music from both national and local blues and roots artists, often in conjunction with interviews. Galusha’s work garnered him a Keeping the Blues Alive Award for radio programming from The Blues Foundation in 2010. P.S. Blues can be found on the air at 89.7 FM, The River, Sundays, 9 a.m. – noon and online at 897theriver.com . Check out facebook.com/psblues .

Meanwhile in 2019, KIOS, 91.5 FM’s Mike Jacobs marked 25 years of hosting Blues in the Afternoon, heard every Monday, 1-3 p.m. on 91.5 FM and kios.org , Also look for the Blues in the Afternoon Facebook page. Jacobs’ love affair with the blues goes back to his high school days when he hosted a radio show on the student-run station at Omaha’s Tech High. Jacobs is the Music Director for KIOS-FM.

Hoodoo Favorites

Hoodoo favorite Dave Alvin announced a new album this summer, Dave Alvin: From An Old Guitar – Rare And Unreleased Recordings. The album will feature some of Alvin’s favorites from his unreleased recordings and include covers and collaborations with other artists. The recording has a local connection, the cover photo was taken by Omaha’s own Chip Duden at Lincoln’s 2013 ZooFest. Find out more at davealvin.bandcamp.com .

Nashville’s Ben de la Cour, seen locally with Austin’s Jon Dee Graham on tour, has a new CD out. Shadow Land is de la Cour’s latest, hear song samples and find out more at bendelacour.com .

Meanwhile Graham can be found bringing some light to pandemic quarantine most weekdays at noon CDT, when he reads a children’s story to whoever gathers on his personal Facebook page at facebook.com/jon.d.graham . Graham also has some merchandise with his bear drawings available online and is taking commissions for original art and for handwritten, illustrated lyric pages from his songs, see jondeeco.bigcartel.com for details and jondeegraham.com for commission contact info.

