Sweep It Into Space is the fifth new studio album cut by Dinosaur Jr.

Dinosaur Jr.

The Waiting Room Lounge

One of the most influential alternative rock bands during the 1990s due to their lo-fi recordings and implementation of noise rock, Dinosaur Jr. is returning to The Waiting Room Lounge on a future date TBD

Originally slated for a mid-2020 release, the trio’s newest album, Sweep It Into Space, released on April 23 instead due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The album earned an 80/100 on Metacritic and a 7.3 on Pitchfork.

Tickets are available for $27 in advance and $30 the day of the show. Doors open at 7 PM with singer-songwriter Ryley Walker opening at 8.

*COVID Policy – A proof of vaccination or negative COVID-19 test will be required in order to enter the venue. Also, patrons will need to wear masks (except when drinking).

— Efren Cortez