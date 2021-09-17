Sweep It Into Space is the fifth new studio album cut by Dinosaur Jr.

One of the most influential alternative rock bands during the 1990s due to their lo-fi recordings and implementation of noise rock, Dinosaur Jr. is returning to The Waiting Room Lounge on a future date TBD

Originally slated for a mid-2020 release, the trio’s newest album, Sweep It Into Space, released on April 23 instead due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The album earned an 80/100 on Metacritic and a 7.3 on Pitchfork.

Tickets are available for $27 in advance and $30 the day of the show. Doors open at 7 PM with singer-songwriter Ryley Walker opening at 8.

*COVID Policy A proof of vaccination or negative COVID-19 test will be required in order to enter the venue. Also, patrons will need to wear masks (except when drinking).

— Efren Cortez

