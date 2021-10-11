Johnson and the band submitted the song “Peach Scone” to NPR’s annual Tiny Desk Contest, and the video currently has over 20 million views on YouTube.

October 12

Hobo Johnson & The Lovemakers, Nat Lefkoff and Silk Animus

  • 8 p.m. | $25
  • The Waiting Room Lounge

In the era of memes and teetering on peak virality, no one broke onto the scene faster or more divisively in the last five years than Hobo Johnson. The emo rapper, backed by a solid band with unique call-and-response traits, took the Tiny Desk Contest by storm in 2018. Supporting acts will include Nat Lefkoff, an atmospheric folk artist, and Silk Animus, a lo-fi rapper more in the vein of the headliner.

