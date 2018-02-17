Kris Lager Band and Sophistafunk at The Bourbon - Feb. 23

Kris Lager Band is as much a jam band institution as any group in Nebraska, inducing audiences to boogie with their bouncing party soul-rock and Lager’s onstage charisma since forming in 2002. KLB has built up a dynamic back catalogue of records in those 15 years, and the band’s most recent, Rise & Shine, is more than an hour of funky grooves and Lager’s wailing guitar solos. The band is in the midst of close to three months of shows, and their stop at The Bourbon is with Sophistafunk, the Syracuse, New York-based hip-hop/funk trio creating “blues-infused grooves” and blending influences from Rick James to A Tribe Called Quest. Arkansas roots rock band Opal Agafia & The Sweet Nothings open the show. Tickets are $12, and more information is at bourbontheatre.com.

