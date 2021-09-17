This noise duo shakes clubs to their foundations with oppressively heavy, high-volume jams.

Sept. 21 | 8 p.m. | $20 (adv) $25 (DOS)

All ages | Main room

The Slowdown

In a ranking of the most chaotic-sounding bands of all time, Rhode Island’s Lightning Bolt would have to be in the top 5. The noise duo has been performing uncompromisingly high-energy rock since their debut in 1999, and their most recent LP, 2019’s Sonic Citadel, is no exception.

The band plays with more intensity and precision than most bands half their age could only strive for. Lightning Bolt is stopping in Omaha on its first post-COVID tour this month, and if you go, just remember to bring some ibuprofen along. Omaha electronic artist Darren Keen opens the show as PROBLEMS.

Please check The Slowdown’s COVID policies before you head to venue as these may have changed since you purchased a ticket.

“Per Artist request, entry to this event will require proof of a completed (14 days after final dose) COVID-19 vaccination -OR- proof of a negative COVID-19 test taken in the previous 48 hours. Proof of vaccination may be in the form of the completed CDC card or a digital image of the card, along with a matching photo ID. Proof of a negative test may be printed or digital and must originate from a clinic or pharmacy (i.e. no “at home” tests), and be presented along with a matching photo ID.”