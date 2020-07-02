Live Music Returns

Please be aware that venues may have their own rules for attendees, on top of any CDC guidelines and directed health measures (DHM) in place. If you aren’t ready to head back out for live shows, remember you can help support small venues and bands who have gone without work for months by buying their merch online.



Falconwood Park and Hullabaloo Music Group presents drive-in concerts

Bands perform on a full stage with a concert sound system while attendees stay in or near their vehicle. Park owner-organizer Brandon Miller says he will soon be announcing more live events. Upcoming shows include a benefit for Lincoln’s historic Zoo Bar on Saturday, July 25. The Zoo benefit is being organized by Terry O’Halloran and will feature Hector Anchondo Band, Josh Hoyer & The Soul Colossal, Tijuana Gigolos Reunion, Kris Lager Band and a jam featuring KLB, Heather Newman, Michael LeFever and more. Overnight Camping Available. Tickets and V.I.P. Packages on-sale soon at eventbrite.com

Find the rest of the Falconwood Park schedule, show times, tickets, all rules and details at facebook.com/hullabaloomusic and at falconwoodpark.com. The park is at 905 Allied Rd., south of Bellevue.

Mike Zito’s “Social Distancing Tour”

Blues guitarist Mike Zito and his band play two shows a night at The Zoo Bar Tuesday, July 14, and Wednesday, July 15, at 6 and 8 p.m. At this writing, tickets are only available directly at The Zoo Bar, 136 N. 14th Street, in Lincoln. Find the club online at zoobar.com and at facebook.com/zoobarblues.

The Blues Society of Omaha hosts Zito Thursday, July 16, and also Tuesday, July 21, at Stocks ‘n’ Bonds, 8528 Park Dr., with two shows, 5:30-7 p.m. and 7:45-9:15 p.m. Tickets at facebook.com/bluessocietyofomaha or eventbrite.com.



Soaring Wings Blues Fest

Other venues with outdoor stages such as Soaring Wings Winery have been able to get back into presenting live music too, returning to their Friday, Saturday and Sunday shows.

Soaring Wings’ 16th Annual Wine, Blues, Beer and Hot Air Balloon Festival is Friday, July 17, and Saturday, July 18. Mike Zito performs Friday, July 17, gates at 6 p.m., music at 7 p.m.

Saturday, July 18, gates open at 4 p.m. Performing are Sarah Benck (5:30 p.m.), Nick Schnebelen (7 p.m.) and Indigenous (8:30 p.m.). Tickets at etix.com. The event is presented by Soaring Wings in conjunction with the Blues Society of Omaha. Further details plus all the winery’s events and event schedule can be found at soaringwingswine.com.



ZooFest Update

Lincoln’s Zoo Bar’s annual ZooFest anniversary celebration has been postponed. Co-owner Pete Watters is still talking with the city about the possibility of rescheduling the outdoor event for Aug. 21-22, and will post updates at zoobar.com and facebook.com/zoobarblues.

Meanwhile the historic blues venue had its first live show since March 16 on Friday, June 19. A socially-distanced, reduced-capacity show by longtime Lincoln musicians Charlie Burton & Or What? was also the first live club show in Lincoln since the pandemic closings.

Watch the bar’s website and Facebook page for announcements on music scheduled indoors for July and August.



Playing With Fire Cancelled

Promoter/founder Jeff Davis reported that 2020’s Playing With Fire events have been cancelled and rescheduled for 2021. The 2021 free shows will be Friday and Saturday, July 16 and 17, and Friday and Saturday, Aug. 13 and 14. The concerts will be held outside at 10th and Capitol in downtown Omaha. See more on the rescheduled artists and events at playingwithfireomaha.net.

Hot Notes

The Blues Society of Omaha has resumed its Thursday blues series. Shows confirmed so far aside from the previously mentioned Mike Zito performances include Kris Lager Band Thursday, July 2, 6-9 p.m., at Stocks ‘n’ Bonds. See more event announcements at facebook.com/bluessocietyofomaha and omahablues.com.

In the Market for Blues announced that the annual festival scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 1, is cancelled for 2020. See the full statement at facebook.com/inthemarketforblues and omahablues.com/in-the-market-for-blues.

Lash LaRue and the Toy Drive for Pine Ridge will have in-person and live-streamed musical fundraisers July 18 and 19 for the Toy Drive’s propane fund. A Mercurys reunion is planned. Watch facebook.com/toydriveforpineridge for details on events.

The B. Bar has also resumed some live music. Look for the July schedule at facebook.com/theb.baromaha.

Fremont’s Corner Bar has been able to resume live music shows too. See facebook.com/cornerbarfremontne for the updated music schedule.

1% Productions is back with concerts, so far primarily at The Waiting Room as we wrap up our writing for the July issue. Roots fans will be excited for the return of the Reverend Horton Heat Thursday, July 23, 8 p.m. Again, review DHMs and venue rules in effect before purchasing your tickets. See updated guidelines for attendees and the full schedule at facebook.com/waitingroomlounge and onepercentproductions.com.





