Mac Sabbath - Feb. 12

Everyone’s favorite Black Sabbath parody/drive-thru metal band Mac Sabbath returns to The Waiting Room to caution audiences about the dangers of eating healthy. They’ll bring fast-food themed songs like “Frying Pan” and “Never Say Diet” (you can probably guess which Sabbath originals that band is mocking). And if ridiculous lyrics like “Happiness your child will feel as he eats his Happy Meal” aren’t enough to sell their greasy message, the band dons costumes for each show mocking the McDonald’s advertising characters Ronald McDonald, Grimace, Mayor McCheese and the Hamburglar, creating an eerie world where fast food is rules all. Tickets are $18, and more information is available at waitingroomlounge.com.