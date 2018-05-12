Migos at Stir Cove - May 26

It’s not really an exaggeration to say Atlanta hip-hop trio Migos have taken over the rap game since their track “Bad and Boujee” topped the Billboard Hot 100 and became a near-cultural phenomenon in 2016. Their heavy-hitting style, aided by Metro Boomin’s bass-heavy instrumentals, has become the standard in trap-rap, earning them a pair of Grammy nominations and effectively knocking Future off his throne at the top of the Atlanta rap scene. Their second LP, Culture, debuted at the top of the Billboard 200, but The Migos’ rise hasn’t been without controversy, as member Offset came under scrutiny earlier this year after he spit seemingly homophobic lyrics (“I do not vibe with queers”) on a track with Atlanta rapper YFN. The group has also faced its fair share of legal problems in the past few years. Either way, such issues haven’t slowed the trio down, as their latest full-length, Culture II, sold even more records in its first week than its predecessor. They play Harrah’s Stir Cove in Council Bluffs this month, and tickets are $49.

× Expand Migos