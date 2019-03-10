Omaha Rocks Out at One Night of Queen at Ralston Arena

In the wake of Bohemian Rhapsody, which garnered 4 Oscars, including a Best Actor win for Rami Malek’s spot-on performance, Queen has taken the world by storm once again. This resurgence of appreciation for the band in 2019 is a testament to its brilliance and the timeless music its fiery frontman helped to create.

Gary Mullen and the Works: One Night of Queen, put on an electrifying show Saturday night, March 9th, at the Ralston Arena, and Omaha rocked out. The stadium was packed with Queen fans young and old spanning enjoying the light show and amazing performance by this perfectly polished tribute band paying homage to one of rock’s greatest acts.

Gary Mullen, the brains behind the tribute machine, is truly a force to be reckoned with. Hailing from Glasgow, he is the powerhouse frontman expertly channeling Mercury. Mullen convincingly pulls it off. From his look to his precise mannerisms, his accent to his inflection, Mullen nailed every aspect of Mercury. And, like Mercury, Mullen instinctively knows how to work the crowd. More than once "ay-ohs" echoed from the audience as the seasoned performer commanded the stage with ease.

One Night of Queen opened with an uptempo version of “We Will Rock You,” followed by “Somebody to Love,” and “Don’t Stop Me Now.” Mullen's incredible falsetto resonated throughout the arena as Mullen effortlessly hit the highs in the same vein as Mercury.

Mullen performing on stage was a vision of supersonic speed of light; Mr. Fahrenheit in the flesh. The rest of the evening’s lineup consisted of some major chart-topping hits and other lesser-known singles. “Killer Queen,” “Under Pressure,” “I’ve Got to Break Free,” “You’re My Best Friend,” and “Hammer To Fall,” just to name a few.

One intermission and costume change later, Mullen was revved up to perform more iconic hits such as “Fat Bottomed Girls” (a real crowd pleaser), “Crazy Little Thing Called Love," and the most anticipated song of the night, “Bohemian Rhapsody.” Freddie Mercury’s spirit was alive, prominent throughout the two-hour long production. Mullen perfectly emulated Mercury’s panache and rockstar persona, and that was amplified by the illuminated stage with bright, multicolored lights and blazing guitar licks.

One Night of Queen is truly a kind of magic. If you close your eyes for a split second, you might think you are listening to the real deal. This is the closest thing to Freddie Mercury we can imagine, and it's worth seeing it live.