PetRock Holiday Spectacular 

Has 2020 got you yearning for a gentler, more analog era? A time when life was all earth-toned, shag carpeted rec rooms, huge headphones and groovy singer-songwriters ruled FM radio? Even if this era predates your actual birth, you can still jam out to PetRock, the ultimate musical tribute to the

smooth rock of the ‘70s playing at the Waiting Room Dec. 18 and 19th. With a set list featuring legendary golden oldies by England Dan & John Ford Coley, ELO and Todd Rundgren, the show promises to be DY-NO-MITE! for both Gen Y and Boomers alike. For tickets and/or show updates: https://waitingroomlounge.com/events/