Plenty of Treats









Lincoln’s Catherine Lohmeier reports that offline editing of Remember the Drumstick, a documentary about Lincoln’s fried-chicken-restaurant-turned-rock-club that brought some of the hottest bands to Nebraska in the 1980s, is nearing a first-draft rough cut. The project is coming together with Sharonda Harris Marshall serving as associate producer and editor. Lohmeier and company host a costume gala at another Lincoln fried-chicken icon, Lee’s Chicken Restaurant, Saturday, Oct. 12. Her late brother, Tim Lohmeier, was the longtime band-booker at The Drumstick, formerly located at 547 N. 48th St. in Lincoln. The Facebook page notes just a few of the artists who played The Drumstick from 1978-’87, including “Joan Jett, Jay McShann, REM, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Albert Collins, Fishbone, Jason and the Scorchers, and locals such as The Click, The Crap Detectors, Charlie Burton and Rock Therapy, Digital Sex and The Ripchords.” Catherine Lohmeier said because Tim’s birthday was Nov. 2 that Halloween “was always big fun for him.” At the Oct. 12 event, fans can expect live music, a DJ and a costume contest with the theme “song titles.” Lohmeier said, “It will be as close to a Drumstick experience as we can muster.” The project, started by Lohmeier in January 2017, is working under the nonprofit auspices of the Nebraska Independent Film Project. The production is still in need of funds to finish the documentary and market it. Find all the details at RememberTheDrumstick.com and Facebook.com/RemembertheDrumstick.

BSO Presents Thursdays

The BSO Presents Thursday early shows at Chrome Lounge kick off with guitarist Bobby Messano Thursday, Oct. 3. Canadian blues-rockers Murray Kinsley & Wicked Grin plug in Thursday, Oct. 10.

The BSO moves the Thursday show for Oct. 17 to a 5 p.m. start at nearby Stocks ‘n’ Bonds in the Park Drive Shopping Center about 100 feet south of Chrome at 8528 Park Dr. Mike Zito’s Big Blues Band featuring the B.B. King Horns headlines the night. Zito and his band tore it up at local shows this summer with musically on-point and highly entertaining performances. Reverend Raven & His Chain-Smokin’ Altar Boys open the evening at 5 p.m. In another Thursday change-of-venue, BSO partners with The Jewell for a performance by 2019 Blues Music Award winner and multiple nominee vocalist-saxophonist Vanessa Collier Thursday, Oct. 24, 6-9 p.m. The Thursday series returns to Chrome Lounge Oct. 31, 6-9 p.m., for a Halloween-themed night with BluesEd youth program alum Heather Newman and her band. Newman now lives in Kansas City and is a rising star in the national blues scene with a 2019 Blues Music Award nomination for “Best Emerging Artist” and two wins in the 2018 Blues Blast Music Awards. Her sophomore CD, Rise from the Flames (Vizztone), is getting rave reviews and showcases her growing command and power as an artist. Keep up with the latest dates for BSO Presents Thursdays at Facebook.com/BluesSocietyOfOmaha.

Other BSO Events

The Blues Society of Omaha presents a couple of other notable events around the metro this month. Saturday, Oct. 5, at The Jewell, catch the Nick Moss Band with very special guest Anson Funderburgh. In a Facebook post, Moss said of guitarist Funderburgh, “His contributions to modern blues guitar cannot be denied. His influence on so many from my generation is evident by every guitarist from; Christoffer Lund Andersen, Mike Welch, Doug Deming, Joel Paterson, Mike Keller, Jeremy Johnson, myself and sooooooo many others around the world!” At press time, this show was scheduled for 7 p.m. See jewellomaha.com/shows for final details. Mark your calendar now for the wonderful Minneapolis blues-jazz of the Scottie Miller Band, at The Jewell Saturday, Nov. 2, 6:30 p.m.

The BSO hosts a one-day event to choose the band and solo or duo acts that will represent them in the Blues Foundation’s International Blues Challenge in Memphis Jan. 28-Feb. 1, 2020. The Nebraska Blues Challenge happens Sunday, Oct. 20, at The Jewell. Doors open at noon with performances by entrants Hector Anchondo (solo, 1 p.m.), Stan & The Chain Gang (band, 2 p.m.), 99 ‘n’ ½ (duo, 2:45 p.m.), Rich Patton (solo, 3:30 p.m.), Church House Blues Band (band, 4:30 p.m.), Soul Tree (duo, 5:15 p.m.), Virginia Kathryn (solo, 6 p.m.) and Rex Granite Band (band, 7 p.m.). For admission cost and other updates visit Facebook.com/BluesSocietyOfOmaha.

Zoo Bar Blues

There is lots going on at Lincoln’s Zoo Bar this month, including a special early Sunday CD release show Oct. 6, 5 p.m., with Bastard Sons of Johnny Cash. Early Wednesday 6 p.m. shows include crowd-pleasing blues-rocker Mike Zito Wednesday, Oct. 16, guitarist Paul Nelson Wednesday, Oct. 23, and the exciting Heather Newman and her band Wednesday, Oct. 30. Zoo Bar co-owner Pete Watters celebrates his birthday Friday, Oct. 18, 5 p.m. Vanessa Collier makes a special appearance Sunday, Oct. 27, 5 p.m. Get all the details and late-breaking updates at ZooBar.com and Facebook.com/ZooBarBlues.

Hot Notes

Blues-rock guitarist Coco Montoya plays Waiting Room Wednesday, Oct. 16, 7:30 p.m. Justin Townes Earle performs at Waiting Room Tuesday, Oct. 22, 8 p.m. Sunday Roadhouse presents incomparable finger-style guitarist Adrian Legg Wednesday, Oct. 23, 7:30 p.m., at Reverb Lounge. The third annual PorchFest takes over Omaha’s Gifford Park community Sunday, Oct. 6, 1-6 p.m., with live music throughout the neighborhood around 520 N. 33rd St. See Facebook.com/PorchfestOMA.