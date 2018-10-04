Spirited Sounds

Josh Hoyer & Soul Colossal returns to Lincoln after their second European tour. They spent six weeks playing to appreciative crowds while debuting their brand new CD Do It Now (Silver Street Records) for audiences in France, the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany and Spain. Check Facebook.com/joshhoyerandsoulcolossal for European press interviews, reviews and live performance videos. Do It Now CDs are only available in the U.S. at live shows with vinyl for sale at the band’s Dec. 29 show. Friday, Jan. 18, 2019, is the official world-wide release date when the recording will be available in online platforms and at joshhoyer.com. Catch Josh Hoyer & Soul Colossal at Lincoln’s Zoo Bar Friday and Saturday, Oct. 5 and 6, 9 p.m. The band plays Omaha’s Slowdown Sunday, Oct. 28, opening for Orgone in an 8 p.m. show.

In other Silver Street Records news, label owner Charles Hull has released his own musical project under the band name Tragic Jack. Hull and Marty Amsler, former bassist for The Millions, have paired up for the guitar-and-piano-driven rock/pop release, Glasshouse Town, featuring Justin Lepard on cello, Lance Lehman on guitar and Brent Vignery on drums. Check out the project at tragicjack.com. Tragic Jack has CD release shows at Lincoln’s Zoo Bar Friday, Oct. 12, and at Harney Street Tavern Friday, Nov. 9. Both shows 9 p.m.

Chrome Lounge Thursdays

The Blues Society of Omaha’s weekly Thursday shows at Chrome Lounge continue with Biscuit Miller Thursday, Oct. 4. Orphan Jon & The Abandoned, led by UK guitarist Jon Orphan, is up Thursday, Oct. 11. The band received two nominations in the 2018 Blues Blast Music Awards. One of the top contemporary sax players in the U.S., Jimmy Carpenter, brings his own band to the Chrome stage Thursday, Oct. 18.

Canada’s Murray Kinsley & Wicked Grin play Thursday, Oct. 25. Homegrown musician Heather Newman brings her K.C.-based Heather Newman Band to town Thursday, Nov. 1. All shows are 6-9 p.m. Vocalist and sax player Vanessa Collier plays Chrome Saturday, Oct. 27 5:30 p.m. for a BSO Halloween party.

Zoo Bar Highlights

Lincoln’s Zoo Bar is jumping with great music including the Josh Hoyer & Soul Colossal shows Oct. 5 and 6, 9 p.m. Contemporary blues guitar great Eric Gales takes the stage Tuesday, Oct. 9, 6 p.m., and the amazing 24th Street Wailers are back Wednesday, Oct. 10, 6-9 p.m. Grammy-winning guitarist Paul Nelson plugs in Wednesday, Oct. 17, 6-9 p.m. The Zoo celebrates co-owner Pete Watters’ birthday Thursday, Oct. 18, 6-9 p.m. Multiple Blues Music Award nominee and singer-songwriter-saxophone player Vanessa Collier is up Wednesday, Oct. 24, 6-9 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 31, it’s a double-bill with Nikki Hill and the Heather Newman Band. Lil’ Ed & The Blues Imperials play Friday, Oct. 26, 5 p.m. and Saturday, Oct. 27, 6 p.m. Keep up with the schedule and late-breaking news like the surprise Sept. 4th Dave Alvin and Jimmie Dale Gilmore pop-up show at zoobar.com.

Nebraska Blues Challenge

Watch OmahaBlues.com and the Blues Society of Omaha at Facebook.com/BluesSocietyOfOmaha for details on the Nebraska Blue Challenge October preliminary rounds and finals on Sundays at Chrome Lounge. The challenge this year added solo/duo entries along with bands and will send both a band and a solo/due act to represent the BSO at the International Blues Challenge hosted by the Blues Foundation in Memphis at the end of January 2019. Winners will be selected by judges using the same point system that is used by the IBCs.

Hot Notes

Wednesday, Oct. 10, 8 p.m. guitar great Eric Gales plays The Waiting Room with Sebastian Lane opening. Acclaimed duo The Lowest Pair play Sunday Roadhouse at the Reverb Lounge Sunday, Oct. 21, 5 p.m. See sundayroadhouse.com. Lindsay Beaver & The 24th Street Wailers play Barley Street Tavern Thursday, Oct. 11.

The 21st Annual Blues Masters at the Crossroads takes place in Salina, KS, Friday and Saturday, Oct. 26 and 27. Performers include the iconic Bobby Rush, Mud Morganfield, Marquise Knox, 79-year-old Beverly “Guitar” Watkins, Kenny Neal, Robert Finley, Larry Garner and Lil’ Ray Neal. See blueheavenstudios.com for the schedule, advance tickets and lodging information.

Hoodoo favorite Sax Gordon Beadle dropped a brand new CD at the end of August. Rock & Roll Lives Here was released on Beadle's own Gotta Have It Records. It's a powerhouse exploration of his personal intersection of soul, R&B, blues and rock with Beadle's self-described “extreme sax” at the center. He's a master of that old-school honkin' and bar walkin' style R&B saxophone. Find out more at saxgordon.com and check the disc out or purchase digital downloads or CDs at cdbaby.com/cd/saxgordon4.

Kris Lager Band hosts another Hullabacruise on the River City Star Friday, Oct. 5, with a 7 p.m. load in and an 8 p.m. See krislagerband.com for tickets.

The second annual Porchfest OMA happens Sunday, Oct. 7, 1-6 p.m. in the Gifford Park neighborhood. Over 25 primarily folk and roots artists perform on multiple stages including the Farmer's Market Stage, seven porch stages and an open mic stage hosted by Aly Peeler. The event is free and family friendly. Donations will be accepted. For all the details see PorchfestOMA.com.

Memphis guitar star Jeff Jensen plugs in at The B.Bar below Castle Barrett Friday, Oct. 12, 5:30 at The B. Bar. Check the other Friday early shows and the complete music schedule at Facebook.com/TheB.BarOmaha.