Cole Swindell at Stir Cove on June 22

Cole Swindell, a Platinum-selling recording artist, and record-breaking 10-time number one singer/songwriter, has racked up an impressive and incomparable record-breaking seven number one singles (the only solo artist in the history of the Country Aircheck/Mediabase to top the charts with first seven singles); 10 number one singles as a songwriter; one 1 billion audience reaching single ("You Should Be Here"), five Platinum singles; one Gold single; a Platinum-certified debut album (Cole Swindell); a Gold-certified sophomore album (You Should Be Here). The numbers really do speak for themselves.

Since launching his career in 2014, Swindell has toured with the biggest superstars in country music including Luke Bryan, Kenny Chesney, Jason Aldean, Florida Georgia Line, Dierks Bentley. Now Swindell is hitting the road for his first career headlining tour "Reason To Drink" Tour. Joining him on tour are two of country music's fastest-rising stars in Chris Janson and Lauren Alaina.