One of the most musically diverse nights of the month is taking place at The Slowdown this month, and you must check it out.
  • September 10 | 9 p.m. – midnight | $8-10
  • The Slowdown
  • theslowdown.com

This all-ages show will satisfy fans of R&B, hip-hop, and the blues alike.

Air-tight alt-R&B band The Fey, signed to KC, MO label The Record Machine, will headline and deliver. Emcee J. Crum, who performed at Maha Music Festival, will punctuate the night with transcendent beats and bars. Sebastian Lane, the grandson of Blues Hall of Famer Jimmy Rogers (band-mate of the great Muddy Waters), will add to the mythos of his family name.

In short, attend!

-Matt Casas

