Tori Kelly Brings the Soul to Her Acoustic Sessions Tour in Omaha

If there is any music artist who can tear it up on stage with only a guitar and raw, soulful vocals, it's Tori Kelly. The Grammy winner for best gospel album, Hiding Place, showcased her pipes and brought the soul during her Friday night performance at The Holland Center. She filled the auditorium with her stripped-down versions of pop and gospel hits. Kelly even gave a sneak peek of some of her unreleased music, hinting at what's to come. Her setlist included her hit "You're Never Alone," from her newest album, along with some cherished throwbacks such as "Nobody Love," "Paper Hearts," “Funny,” “Should’ve Been Us,” and a reprisal of "Don't You Worry 'Bout A Thing" that she sang in her role as Meena the Elephant in Sing!

Kelly played and sang many moving numbers, including her hit "Hollow," which she dedicated to the recent flooding victims here in Nebraska, and "Your Words," a ballad written for her late grandfather.

Instead of a traditional setup, Kelly's stage has a much more laid-back vibe due to the plush sofa and chairs that gave it the appearance of a living room. Tori switched between several acoustic guitars throughout the night, accompanied by her guitarist Mateus Asato, who soloed on electric.

As Kelly reflected on the timeline of her career, she told anecdotes about the origins of many of her songs.

The artist, who started pursuing a career in music at a young age, found a creative outlet on YouTube after a failed record deal and rejection from American Idol. After her cover with "Thinkin' About You" went viral, she released two EPs independently and soon her album Unbreakable Smile debuted at number two on the Billboard 200. She eventually topped charts with her singles "Nobody Love" and "Should've Been Us." She even has a pair of Grammys at this point.

"Winning the two Grammys for the gospel project was such a huge honor. Awards are always awesome and validating in some ways, but I think at the end of the day, it’s the stories of how my songs have impacted other people that impact me the most."

Kelly draws inspiration from all areas of her life, whether it be a deep conversation, her own experience, or walking in someone else's shoes.

"Ever since I started, I've always written from real life experiences. Even if I write from someone else’s perspective on a song, it always comes from the heart."

Her faith also influences her music.

"My faith is something that bleeds into every area of my life. It’s not something I ever turn off, so it naturally is a part of my music too."

Influenced by Earth, Wind, and Fire, Stevie Wonder, Jeff Buckley, and Christian/Gospel artists such as Crystal Lewis, Rachel Lampa, and Mary Mary, Kelly has successfully crossed over from pop to Gospel. No matter what genre she is singing she remains true to her roots and herself as a performer.

"I classify myself as a singer who pours her heart into anything she sings. No matter what genre, I’m always going to stay true to myself and give it my all."