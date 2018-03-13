We’re Trying Records Presents: House Fest II - March 16 at Lucy’s Pub

March 16

We’re Trying Records Presents: House Fest II

Lucy’s Pub

Facebook.com/weretryingrec/

The inaugural House Fest in 2017 was an undeniable success, cramming hundreds into one house in northwest Omaha to see 30 local and touring DIY bands play on two stages — one in the garage and the other in the basement. This year, We’re Trying Records and Lucy’s Pub are back and looking to capitalize on the success of last year’s event, and an outdoor stage will replace the basement stage this time around. Lineup highlights include Omaha hardcore band Jocko, indie pop band Jacob James Wilton, Iowa City singer-songwriter Good Morning Midnight, Minneapolis emo band Heart to Gold and Saddle Creek indie pop band Twinsmith. Entry is $10 per day, and proceeds will be donated to Youth Emergency Services. Find more information and the full lineup by searching “We’re Trying Records Presents: House Fest II at Lucy’s Pub” on Facebook.