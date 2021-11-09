Live from the Webberized studios north of downtown Omaha, 1st Sky is on the air every Monday, Wednesday and Friday talking about the issues that matter to its listeners. 1st Sky Omaha and The Omaha Reader also partner in print and multimedia to take those discussions further in deep-dive and community-led stories.

Check out their full episode from Monday, Nov. 8 featuring Reader reporter Chris Bowling talking about his latest story on tax increment financing and whether every Omahan is getting a fair shake when it comes to the development tool.

Listen to it on Reader Radio here or wherever you get your podcasts.

