Every week, The Reader picks out noteworthy agenda items from the Douglas County Board of Commissioners and the Omaha City Council. Visit the county and city’s websites to view the full agendas.

Subscribe to The Reader Newsletter Our awesome email newsletter briefing tells you everything you need to know about what’s going on in Omaha. Delivered to your inbox every day at 11:00am.

Become a Supporting Member Subscribe to thereader.com and become a supporting member to keep locally owned news alive. We need to pay writers, so you can read even more. We won’t waste your time, our news will focus, as it always has, on the stories other media miss and a cultural community — from arts to foods to local independent business — that defines us. Please support your locally-owned news media by becoming a member today.

Join now

Jackson Tower: The Omaha City Council will meet Tuesday to hold a public hearing and vote on a final plat and special use permit for Youth Emergency Services to operate a large group home to provide resources for young people experiencing homelessness.

The Omaha City Council will meet Tuesday to hold a public hearing and vote on a final plat and special use permit for Youth Emergency Services to operate a large group home to provide resources for young people experiencing homelessness. Tax Increment Financing: The City Council will vote on a $15 million TIF loan for redevelopment in Aksarben Village. The City Council will also vote to approve the 2021 TIF Report.

The City Council will vote on a $15 million TIF loan for redevelopment in Aksarben Village. The City Council will also vote to approve the 2021 TIF Report. Board of Corrections: The Douglas County Board of Commissioners will meet Tuesday to receive an update from Douglas County Corrections Director Mike Myers.

See the full Omaha City Council and Board of County Commissioners agendas for Tuesday, April 26, and tune in here to the Douglas County Board at 9 a.m. and the Omaha City Council at 2 p.m. Tuesday.