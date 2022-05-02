Every week, The Reader picks out noteworthy agenda items from the Douglas County Board of Commissioners and the Omaha City Council. Visit the county and city’s websites to view the full agendas.

TIF: The Omaha City Council will hold public hearings on two tax increment financing applications Tuesday. F&J Enterprises are requesting a $3.9 million loan for a new warehouse at 5906 Abbott Drive, and MH Ozone II is requesting $2 million to demolish and replace the hotel at 3321 South 72nd Street.

The Omaha City Council will hold public hearings on two tax increment financing applications Tuesday. F&J Enterprises are requesting a $3.9 million loan for a new warehouse at 5906 Abbott Drive, and MH Ozone II is requesting $2 million to demolish and replace the hotel at 3321 South 72nd Street. Rental Assistance: The City Council will vote on allocating an additional $11 million in Emergency Rental Assistance from the American Rescue Plan to be distributed by Metro Area Continuum of Care for the Homeless (MACCH). MACCH has distributed rental assistance for the city throughout the pandemic.

The City Council will vote on allocating an additional $11 million in Emergency Rental Assistance from the American Rescue Plan to be distributed by Metro Area Continuum of Care for the Homeless (MACCH). MACCH has distributed rental assistance for the city throughout the pandemic. County Board: The Douglas County Board of Commissioners will meet Tuesday to vote on $30,000 in ARPA funds for the Intercultural Senior Center to provide mental health care to immigrants over 50.

See the full Omaha City Council and Board of County Commissioners agendas for Tuesday, May 3, and tune in here to the Douglas County Board at 9 a.m. and the Omaha City Council at 2 p.m. Tuesday.