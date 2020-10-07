A look at South Omaha’s Voter Turnout, Omaha City Council Extends Mask Mandate, Former Catholic School Principal Charged With Child Porn and More Top Local News for Wednesday, October 7

10/07/20 • Day 24 of Phase IV • Nationwide case trends

Though it’s home to some of the lowest voter turnouts in the city, South Omahans could show up to the polls in greater numbers in 2020.

Good afternoon, Today we have stories about the Omaha City Council voting to extend the mask mandate, a former catholic principal facing child pornography charges and Don Kleine’s continuing rift with the Democratic party.

Top Local Stories

In Omaha

The Omaha City Council has voted to extend the City’s mask mandate through Nov. 24.



Federal officials have filed a complaint alleging production of child pornography against a former Catholic school principal.



Douglas County Attorney Don Kleine is leaving the Democratic Party following criticism of his handling of the James Scurlock case.

On Tuesday, the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office announced that a man who shot himself at Douglas County Jail had been booked on more charges. Around the State The Eastern Office of Aging has been forced to make budget cuts due to financial struggles.

Several academic programs are on the chopping block as part of an effort to address financial struggles at Doane University.

The Lincoln Police Department is investigating a recent fire set on the sidewalk outside of the Capitol Building. What to do during quarantine?