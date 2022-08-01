Every week, The Reader picks out noteworthy agenda items from the Douglas County Board of Commissioners and the Omaha City Council. Visit the county and city’s websites to view the full agendas.
- View on 39th: The Omaha City Council will hold a public hearing and vote on the final plat for View on 39th, a proposed 136-unit apartment building at 3902 Dodge Street.
- Aksarben TIF: The City Council will hold a public hearing on authorizing another $1.2 million in tax increment financing for HDR Village Zone 6 at 67th and Francis streets. The project, which includes HDR’s headquarters and the Inner Rail food hall, was previously approved for $15 million in TIF.
- County Board: The Douglas County Board of Commissioners will also meet Tuesday to vote on $75,000 in ARPA funding for the restoration of the MLK Memorial at 24th and Lake streets and receive a presentation on the new 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline.
See the full Omaha City Council and Board of County Commissioners agendas for Tuesday, August 2, and the Douglas County Board at 9 a.m. and the Omaha City Council at 2 p.m. Tuesday.